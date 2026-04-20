Natalie Portman is pregnant with her third child

Natalie Portman is pregnant with her third child

LOS ANGELES
Natalie Portman is pregnant with her third child

Natalie Portman is expecting her third child at age 44. The actor told Harper’s Bazaar she is “very grateful” to be welcoming a child with partner Tanguy Destable, 45, a French electronic music producer known by his stage name, Tepr.

“Tanguy and I are very excited,” she told the outlet. “I’m just very grateful. I know it’s such a privilege and a miracle.”

The actor shares two older children, son Aleph, 14, and daughter Amalia, 9, with ex-husband Benjamin Millepied. Portman and Millepied divorced in 2024.

A publicist for Portman, Keleigh Morgan, confirmed news of the pregnancy but did not give further details.

Portman has spoken about how she grew up the child of a fertility doctor.

“I grew up hearing about how hard it is to get pregnant,” she told Harper's Bazaar. “I have so many people I love who’ve had such a hard time with it that I want to be respectful around that as well. It’s such a beautiful, joyous thing, and it’s also not an easy thing.”

She also said she is feeling good physically, with “more energy than I thought I might.”

Portman's upcoming projects include Cathy Yan's “The Gallerist,” about an unusual art world caper, and Lena Dunham's “Good Sex” on Netflix.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Arrest of governor’s son deepens Gülistan Doku probe

Arrest of governor’s son deepens Gülistan Doku probe
LATEST NEWS

  1. Arrest of governor’s son deepens Gülistan Doku probe

    Arrest of governor’s son deepens Gülistan Doku probe

  2. Dutch unlock 950 mln euros to ease fuel price pain

    Dutch unlock 950 mln euros to ease fuel price pain

  3. Children lead Turkish parliament at special session

    Children lead Turkish parliament at special session

  4. Türkiye to train 200 Nigerian military personnel under deal

    Türkiye to train 200 Nigerian military personnel under deal

  5. NATO chief to pay visit to Ankara before key leaders’ summit

    NATO chief to pay visit to Ankara before key leaders’ summit
Recommended
Titanic survivor’s life jacket sells at auction

Titanic survivor’s life jacket sells at auction
‘Ghost village’ Lübbey to be revived

‘Ghost village’ Lübbey to be revived
17th-century Dutch ship cannon put on display in İzmir

17th-century Dutch ship cannon put on display in İzmir
Manisa showcases layered heritage with UNESCO-recognized sites

Manisa showcases layered heritage with UNESCO-recognized sites
1,500-year-old knife set unearthed at ancient city of Hadrianopolis

1,500-year-old knife set unearthed at ancient city of Hadrianopolis
Ahead of its time: Art Cafe

Ahead of its time: Art Cafe
WORLD Four figures battling it out to lead embattled UN

Four figures battling it out to lead embattled UN

Four candidates to be the next secretary-general of the United Nations will audition for the job this week, far fewer than there were 10 years ago when António Guterres was selected as U.N. chief.
ECONOMY Dutch unlock 950 mln euros to ease fuel price pain

Dutch unlock 950 mln euros to ease fuel price pain

The Dutch government said Monday that it would allocate over 950 million euros ($1.1 billion) to help compensate businesses and individuals for the surge in petrol prices since the outbreak of war between the U.S. and Iran.
SPORTS Galatasaray falters in Süper Lig race

Galatasaray falters in Süper Lig race

Galatasaray’s grip on the Süper Lig title race tightened on the night of April 12 as a frustrating 1-1 home draw against mid-table Kocaelispor allowed archrival Fenerbahçe to close within two points of the summit.  
﻿