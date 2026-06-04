Fenerbahçe president sentenced to 2 years in prison over illegal betting claims

ISTANBUL

An Istanbul court on June 4 sentenced Fenerbahçe President Sadettin Saran to two years and six months in prison on charges of inciting illegal betting through ads.

Saran had been under legal scrutiny over allegations that illegal betting advertisements were broadcast during football matches aired via “S Sport” operated under Saran’s media group.

The ads were allegedly placed unlawfully on stadium advertising boards and beside both goals, constituting promotion of unauthorized betting sites, the indictment said.

The Fenerbahçe president and his brother, Kenan Saran, were each sentenced to two years and six months in prison, along with an administrative fine of 562,500 Turkish Liras ($12,230), for “encouraging individuals to place illegal bets through advertising or other means.”

The hearing on June 4 was held in Saran’s absence, while the parties’ lawyers were present in court. Due to his absence, his final statement was not taken.

Lawyers representing the Turkish Football Federation requested that the defendants be convicted, whereas the defense lawyers demanded acquittal.

The ruling also came after a similar case involving media executive Acun Ilıcalı, who was recently acquitted of comparable charges days earlier.