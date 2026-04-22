NASA unveils new space telescope to give 'atlas of the universe'

NASA unveils new space telescope to give 'atlas of the universe'

WASHINGTON
NASA unveils new space telescope to give atlas of the universe

The Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope is unveiled to the public at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland on April 21, 2026.(AFP)

NASA unveiled a new telescope on April 21 to scan vast swathes of the universe for planets outside our solar system and probe the mysteries of dark matter and dark energy.

The Roman space telescope is expected to discover tens of thousands of planets, possibly offering clarity abut how many could be out there.

"Roman will give the Earth a new atlas of the universe," NASA administrator Jared Isaacman told a news conference at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland, where the telescope went on display.

The 12-meter, silvery contraption with massive solar panels will be transported to Florida ahead of a launch into space aboard a SpaceX rocket planned for September at the earliest.

Roman, which took more than $4 billion and over a decade to build, is named after astronomer Nancy Grace Roman, nicknamed the "Mother of Hubble" for her role in developing the landmark space telescope.

Thirty-six years after Hubble launched into space, revolutionizing astronomical observations, NASA hopes Roman will help to shed light on questions that remain unresolved.

Boasting a field of view at least 100 times larger than Hubble's, the telescope will sweep across vast regions of space from its position 1.5 million kilometers from Earth.

The telescope will send 11 terabytes of data a day down to Earth, said Mark Melton, a systems engineer at Goddard Space Flight Center.

"In the first year, we'll have sent down more data than Hubble will have for its entire life," he told AFP.

The telescope's wide-angle lens will allow NASA to conduct a census of the objects that make up our universe, said Nicky Fox, associate administrator for NASA's Science Mission Directorate.

"Roman will discover tens of thousands of new planets outside our solar system. It will reveal billions of galaxies, thousands of supernovae and tens of billions of stars," she said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Myanmar considering good things for Suu Kyi: Thai FM

Myanmar 'considering good things' for Suu Kyi: Thai FM
LATEST NEWS

  1. Myanmar 'considering good things' for Suu Kyi: Thai FM

    Myanmar 'considering good things' for Suu Kyi: Thai FM

  2. UK, France agree on 3-year deal to stop migrant crossings

    UK, France agree on 3-year deal to stop migrant crossings

  3. Slovakia resumes getting Russian oil from Ukraine pipeline

    Slovakia resumes getting Russian oil from Ukraine pipeline

  4. Türkiye votes to ban social media for under-15s

    Türkiye votes to ban social media for under-15s

  5. Turkish Airlines executive meets with investors in Tokyo

    Turkish Airlines executive meets with investors in Tokyo
Recommended
Myanmar considering good things for Suu Kyi: Thai FM

Myanmar 'considering good things' for Suu Kyi: Thai FM
UK, France agree on 3-year deal to stop migrant crossings

UK, France agree on 3-year deal to stop migrant crossings
Slovakia resumes getting Russian oil from Ukraine pipeline

Slovakia resumes getting Russian oil from Ukraine pipeline
Climate scrubbed from G7 meeting to appease US, host France says

Climate scrubbed from G7 meeting to appease US, host France says
Lebanon seeks truce extension, halt to home demolitions

Lebanon seeks truce extension, halt to home demolitions
Iran says wont reopen Hormuz as long as US blockade remains

Iran says won't reopen Hormuz as long as US blockade remains
US-Iran talks could be held in next three days: Trump

US-Iran talks could be held in next three days: Trump
WORLD Myanmar considering good things for Suu Kyi: Thai FM

Myanmar 'considering good things' for Suu Kyi: Thai FM

Myanmar's leader is "considering good things" for detained Aung San Suu Kyi, Thailand's top diplomat said after meeting the country's coup leader for the first time since he took over as civilian president.

ECONOMY Turkish Airlines executive meets with investors in Tokyo

Turkish Airlines executive meets with investors in Tokyo

Turkish Airlines (THY) Chairman of the Board and Executive Committee, Murat Şeker, met with international investors and representatives of financial institutions in Tokyo, Japan.

SPORTS Galatasaray falters in Süper Lig race

Galatasaray falters in Süper Lig race

Galatasaray’s grip on the Süper Lig title race tightened on the night of April 12 as a frustrating 1-1 home draw against mid-table Kocaelispor allowed archrival Fenerbahçe to close within two points of the summit.  
﻿