Syrian gov’t pledges cooperation in European war crime cases

DAMASCUS

The Syrian government has committed to assisting European nations in investigating war crimes and severe human rights abuses perpetrated during the regime of ousted Bashar al-Assad.

As countries like Sweden begin targeting suspected criminals within their borders, Damascus this week announced plans to release a list of approximately 1,000 individuals wanted for atrocities committed under the former administration.

According to Interior Ministry Spokesperson Noureddine al-Baba, Damascus is ready to assist European investigators by facilitating access to evidence inside Syria

This would include documents, witnesses, crime scenes and other relevant material, he told Sweden’s Sveriges Radio.

Baba said that such cooperation could help bring to justice those accused of abuses during the Syrian uprising.

He also noted that much of the archive material from the former regime’s security and military institutions has remained preserved.

Officials and investigators believe these archives could play a key role in documenting abuses and ensuring accountability not only for individual perpetrators but also for institutions involved in violations.

The developments come as the new administration under President Ahmed al-Sharaa seeks to pursue accountability for crimes committed during the civil war, which is estimated by the UN to have killed over 580,000 people.

On April 30, Damascus launched the trial of former senior Assad-era official Atef Najib, the ex-president’s cousin, who is facing 10 charges related to his role in a violent crackdown during the 2011 uprising.

The cooperation from Damascus comes at a time when European authorities are ramping up investigations into Syrian war crimes and crimes against humanity.

A recent investigation by Kaliber, an investigative program on Sweden’s public broadcaster, exposed the scale of the issue. Working alongside the Swedish national prosecution office and police, journalists identified 15 former soldiers and pro-Assad militiamen who had successfully obtained residence permits to live in Sweden.