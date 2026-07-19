Turkish Cyprus vows to preserve Türkiye's guarantor role

Turkish Cyprus vows to preserve Türkiye's guarantor role

NICOSIA
Turkish Cyprus vows to preserve Türkiyes guarantor role

As Turkish Cyprus prepares to mark the 52nd anniversary of Türkiye’s 1974 Peace Operation on July 20, Turkish Cypriot Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu has said that the country will not abandon Ankara’s right to intervene on the island.


Speaking ahead of the anniversary, Ertuğruloğlu reiterated that Ankara’s guarantor rights under the 1960 Treaty of Guarantee remain indispensable for the security of Turkish Cypriots, stressing that neither Türkiye nor Turkish Cyrus would accept any arrangement requiring them to relinquish those rights.

Türkiye launched the 1974 Peace Operation following a coup backed by the military junta in Greece that sought to unite Cyprus with Greece.

Ankara carried the operation to restore constitutional order and protect the Turkish Cypriot community after years of intercommunal violence.

Ertuğruloğlu said the core of the Cyprus dispute is not territorial but political, arguing that the international community has continued to recognize the Greek Cypriot administration as the sole legitimate authority on the island while attempting to reduce Turkish Cypriots to the status of a minority.

“As our founding president Rauf Denktaş repeatedly emphasized, Cyprus is fundamentally a question of status,” he said.

“The Greek Cypriot side is treated as the exclusive owner of a Hellenic island, while the Turkish side is expected to accept minority status. If you sit at the negotiating table without equality, you will leave it without equality. That is precisely why six decades of negotiations have produced no lasting settlement.”

The foreign minister argued that the United Nations laid the foundations for the current deadlock by continuing to recognize the Greek Cypriot administration as the “Republic of Cyprus” after the constitutional partnership collapsed in 1963. He said the European Union compounded that mistake by admitting Cyprus as a full member in 2004 despite the unresolved conflict.

“The U.N. made that mistake, and the European Union repeated it in 2004,” Ertuğruloğlu said. “Now they expect us to legitimize those mistakes. That is simply not going to happen.”

He also rejected the EU’s role in the peace process, saying Brussels cannot be regarded as an impartial actor as long as it approaches the Cyprus issue through what he described as the narrative of a “Turkish occupation.”

The remarks came as U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is preparing to visit Cyprus on July 27-29 in his latest effort to revive peace talks that have remained effectively frozen since the collapse of the Crans-Montana negotiations in 2017.

According to media reports, the visit will be the first by a sitting U.N. secretary-general in more than 16 years, following Ban Ki-moon’s trip to the island in 2010.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Crude oil hits one-month high amid renewed US-Iran fighting

Crude oil hits one-month high amid renewed US-Iran fighting
LATEST NEWS

  1. Crude oil hits one-month high amid renewed US-Iran fighting

    Crude oil hits one-month high amid renewed US-Iran fighting

  2. New Mideast fighting keeps eurozone rate-setters on edge

    New Mideast fighting keeps eurozone rate-setters on edge

  3. Türkiye injects 187.5 bln lira into manufacturing sector through 2028

    Türkiye injects 187.5 bln lira into manufacturing sector through 2028

  4. Venezuela honors Turk for saving 38 quake victims

    Venezuela honors Turk for saving 38 quake victims

  5. Türkiye’s external assets at $404 billion: Data

    Türkiye’s external assets at $404 billion: Data
Recommended
US strikes on Iran expand as Tehran lashes out

US strikes on Iran expand as Tehran lashes out
Mamdani says still mulling Netanyahu arrest during UN meet

Mamdani says still mulling Netanyahu arrest during UN meet
Iraq eyes Syria route to ease Hormuz dependence

Iraq eyes Syria route to ease Hormuz dependence
Syria appoints new national security, intelligence chiefs

Syria appoints new national security, intelligence chiefs
Man arrested over fire in Paris park

Man arrested over fire in Paris park
UKs next PM scraps digital ID scheme

UK's next PM scraps digital ID scheme
WORLD US strikes on Iran expand as Tehran lashes out

US strikes on Iran expand as Tehran lashes out

The United States carried out a ninth consecutive night of airstrikes on Iran early on July 20 after announcing the death of another American service member, while Tehran retaliated against Bahrain and Kuwait and claimed an attack in Syria.
ECONOMY Crude oil hits one-month high amid renewed US-Iran fighting

Crude oil hits one-month high amid renewed US-Iran fighting

Brent crude hit its highest price since June on June 20 due to renewed fighting between the United States and Iran.
SPORTS Messi denied dream farewell as abject Argentina lose World Cup final

Messi denied dream farewell as abject Argentina lose World Cup final

Lionel Messi could have ended all debate over who is the greatest player of all time by winning another World Cup with Argentina on July 19, but he was left in tears following Spain's 1-0 win.
﻿