Armenia heads to polls amid Westward pivot away from Russia

YEREVAN

Men interact next to campaign posters and a banner of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's Civil Contract party in Yerevan on June 4, 2026, days ahead of the parliamentary elections. (Photo by Karen MINASYAN / AFP)

Armenia will vote in a parliamentary election on June 7 set to test Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s Western tilt, as the country faces threats and allegations of interference from Russia, its former imperial ruler.

Technically allies, Moscow has compared Armenia’s EU ambitions to the same path that it claims triggered its 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

The June 7 vote comes after years of upheaval since Pashinyan was propelled to power in a 2018 street revolution.

The small Caucasus country is still reeling from long-time foe Azerbaijan’s 2023 military takeover of the Karabakh region and the mass exodus of its 100,000 ethnic Armenians.

Pashinyan has framed the vote as a choice between a lasting peace with Azerbaijan, or a return to war.

The 51-year-old has also sought to loosen Armenia’s dependence on Moscow, after it failed to help during the Karabakh conflict.

He has frozen participation in a Russia-led security bloc while deepening ties with the European Union and United States, and set Armenia on a path toward possible EU membership.

While U.S. President Donald Trump offered his “TOTAL Endorsement for Re-Election” to “great friend and Leader” Pashinyan, Moscow has bristled at the possible loss of yet another ally in its backyard.

In a pointed remark, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in May: “We all see what is happening with Ukraine now... How did it all begin? With Ukraine’s attempt to join the EU.”

The Kremlin has been accused of seeking to sway the vote.

Analysts have noted misinformation on the web, hacker activity and Kremlin-friendly narratives portraying Western cooperation as dangerous.

In the weeks before the vote, Russia banned the import of several products from Armenia, seen as a move to heap economic pressure on the country.

And Armenian officials have warned “enemies of freedom” are funding propaganda efforts.

Pashinyan has insisted he does not want a rupture with Moscow.

“We did not have, do not have and will not have any intention of harming Russia’s interests,” he told journalists.

But the campaign is undoubtedly a battle over Armenia’s geopolitical future.

Pashinyan and his chief opponents have all accused each other of risking a fresh conflict.

Pashinyan told voters that Armenia could face a “catastrophic war” with Azerbaijan within months if his Civil Contract party, leading the polls, fails to secure a strong majority.

His opponents say that rhetoric is fearmongering. Samvel Karapetyan, a billionaire Russian-Armenian businessman whose Strong Armenia party is polling second, has rejected claims he would drag Armenia back into Russia’s orbit, but warned against Pashinyan’s “reckless rush” to the West.

Karapetyan has been under house arrest since last year on charges of plotting a coup -- allegations he rejects as politically motivated.

Polls show Pashinyan’s Civil Contract party ahead, but it remains unclear whether it can secure the two-thirds parliamentary majority needed to pass constitutional amendments demanded by Baku as a condition for a final peace treaty.