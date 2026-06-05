Rival to UK PM says would seek to join any leadership race

Rival to UK PM says would seek to join any leadership race

LONDON  
Rival to UK PM says would seek to join any leadership race

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham speaks at the launch of his by-election campaign in Ashton-in-Makerfield, west of Manchester in north-west England on May 22, 2026. (AFP)

 

 

Popular British regional mayor Andy Burnham has confirmed he would seek to challenge Prime Minister Keir Starmer if he wins a parliamentary by-election and if a Labour leadership race is triggered.

Burnham, the mayor of Greater Manchester in northern England, is seeking to return to Westminster as an MP for the ruling Labour party in the key vote.

The veteran figure on the left of the party has been widely tipped as a possible successor to Starmer, who led Labour to a landslide victory in the 2024 general election but whose popularity has fallen in the polls.

During a BBC talkshow in the Makerfield constituency in northwest England, Burnham told locals that if he were elected MP in the June 18 vote, "I would seek to represent you at the highest possible level."

Burnham added that if Wes Streeting, the former health minister who resigned last month saying he had lost confidence in Starmer, triggers a leadership race, he would put himself forward too.

"I think Wes Streeting seems to have launched a leadership contest. So if that is running, I would seek to join it," said Burnham.

Polls predict a tough battle with the far-right Reform UK party candidate, plumber Rob Kenyon.

Voters in what was once a safe Labour seat overwhelmingly backed anti-immigration Reform in a local election last month.

Starmer has vowed he will also stand in any leadership contest.

 

PM, rival,

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