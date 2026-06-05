Greek army welcomes first female volunteers

ATHENS

The first group of women to join Greece’s armed forces under a new voluntary military service program reported for duty on June 4, marking the launch of a pilot initiative aimed at expanding opportunities for women in the military.

A total of 72 recruits arrived at a training center in Lamia, central Greece, which has been specially modified to accommodate female volunteers. They are set to begin their basic training there, according to the local news site Lamia Report.

The program is open to women aged 20 to 26 and involves 12 months of voluntary service in the Hellenic Army. A swearing-in ceremony for the volunteers is planned for June 26.

Authorities have presented the program as an effort to increase military participation while offering career incentives.

Time spent in service will be officially recognized as work experience and participants will gain additional points in public-sector recruitment processes, including applications for professional military positions or civilian roles within the armed forces.

The initiative is currently being implemented on a trial basis, with officials expected to evaluate its outcomes before deciding whether to expand it further.

Greek Army Commander Yorgos Kostidis visited the newly enlisted group of 72 female soldiers at the Lamia base to greet them as they began their service.