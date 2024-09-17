Narin strangled to death: Forensic report

ISTANBUL
The report from Istanbul's Forensic Medicine Institute has determined that Narin Güran was killed by strangulation, pointing to bleeding in the anterior neck muscle and lower jaw, according to local media.

The body of the 8-year-old girl, found in a streambed near her village in the southeastern province of Diyarbakır 19 days after her disappearance, could not initially reveal a definitive cause of death due to decomposition, prompting the transfer of several tissue samples to Istanbul for further analysis.

As reported by local media on Sept. 17, forensic authorities in Istanbul confirmed that Narin’s death resulted from the perpetrator forcibly compressing her neck.

Private broadcaster CNN Türk further revealed that the sample that the sample in the arrested uncle's car that matched Narin's DNA was also fluid indicative of strangulation.

A more comprehensive forensic report is expected to be released by the end of this week or early next week. In the preliminary autopsy, 91 samples were taken to investigate all possible criminal acts, including abuse. The initial report stated that there were no signs of cutting, piercing, or gunshot wounds, nor any internal bleeding.

Despite the detention of 12 individuals, including her mother, brother and uncle, the case remains unsolved.

The involvement of family members, coupled with efforts to obstruct the investigation, has caused a nationwide outcry.

In a recent development, the court has also ordered the detention of the uncle’s wife, charging her with complicity in the crime.

Her mother, Yüksel Güran, and brother, Enes Güran, face charges of "participating in the crime of intentional homicide" as suspicion mounts against the family. The case took a turn with the confession of Nevzat Bahtiyar, who admitted to placing Narin's body in the stream bed.

Family members also stand accused of making over 50 false reports during the search efforts, staging power outages and setting fires in attempts to obstruct investigators.

