Narin killed in her home, probe reveals

DIYARBAKIR
In the most recent developments regarding the case of the suspicious killing of 8-year-old Narin Güran, investigators have determined that she was killed in her home in the presence of several family members, according to private broadcaster CNN Türk.

Narin's body was found on Sept. 8 in a stream after days of search in the eastern city of Diyarbakır's Tavşantepe village. Forensic authorities have confirmed that she was strangled to death on Aug. 21, the same day she went missing.

Investigators pinpointed the time of her killing between 3:18 p.m. and 3:21 p.m., but no killer has been identified eight weeks after her death.

At the time of her death, Narin’s mother, Yüksel Güran, her brother, Enes Güran, her uncle, Salim Güran, and his wife, Hediye Güran, were present in the home, according to CNN Türk.

"Then the water consumption in the house starts to increase rapidly. All the carpets and coverings are put out for washing, and the washing machine even breaks down. In other words, there was an effort to black out the evidence," the report said.

The probe took a pivotal turn when Nevzat Bahtiyar, one of those in custody, admitted to placing Narin's body in the stream.

Bahtiyar, along with several relatives of Narin, remains under arrest. Among those held are her mother and brother.

Salim Güran, one of Narin's uncles, has emerged as the prime suspect. Investigators revealed that he and Bahtiyar were together at Narin’s home during the identified time of the killing and remained together until 3:46 p.m.

