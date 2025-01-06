Namık Kemal’s house welcomed 8,000 visitors in 2024

TEKİRDAĞ
Turkish poet Namık Kemal’s House, where his works are displayed alongside historical and cultural artifacts donated by local residents, attracted 8,000 domestic and international visitors last year.

The house, constructed in the 19th century in Ottoman architectural style in the northwestern province of Tekirdağ, was restored with the support of Tekirdağ Governor's Office, the Tekirdağ Municipality, the Namık Kemal Association, public institutions, schools, teachers and students. It opened to visitors in 1993 after its restoration.

Inside, visitors can explore Namık Kemal’s works, archives, books, photographs and newspapers, as well as various historical and cultural artifacts contributed by the public. The house welcomed thousands of tourists last year, including those from China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and numerous European countries.

Sezai Kurt, President of the Namık Kemal Association, emphasized its importance as one of Tekirdağ’s iconic landmarks.

“Last year was an eventful one for Namık Kemal’s House,” Kurt said, adding, “There are over 10 author and poet houses in Türkiye, but I can confidently say that Namık Kemal’s House ranks among the top, if not the very top. What sets this house apart is that, unlike others which serve only as museums, this is also a cultural center. It features a library, publications, books, newspapers and magazines, offering valuable resources for students.”

Highlighting Namık Kemal’s enduring legacy in Tekirdağ, Kurt noted the flow of visitors each year.

“For the first time this year, we hosted guests from China and South Korea. Additionally, a Tekirdağ-born individual living in Taiwan brought groups from Taiwan to visit Türkiye, particularly Tekirdağ,” he said.

