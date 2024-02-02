Murder of taxi driver in İzmir sparks public outrage

Murder of taxi driver in İzmir sparks public outrage

IZMIR
Murder of taxi driver in İzmir sparks public outrage

A taxi driver has fallen victim to a murder committed by an extortionist who had deceitfully posed as a customer, triggering widespread public outrage and sparked protests among his colleagues.

A 19-year-old assailant identified as Delil Aysal hailed the taxi driven by Oğuz Erge, instructing him to navigate through various neighborhoods around 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 31.

Prior to leaving the vehicle, the perpetrator fired three shots at Erge and extorted his phone and earphones before fleeing the scene.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca, late on Feb. 1, announced Erge's demise at the hospital where he received treatment. Simultaneously, the police apprehended the assailant, along with the weapon used in the crime.

Footage from the taxi's surveillance camera revealed Erge explaining to the assailant that, under normal circumstances, he wouldn't accept customers at that hour as he was en route home. Still, due to the cold weather, he hesitated to leave the individual outside.

The assailant, concealing his identity with a medical mask and a hood, departed the vehicle, uttering the words to Erge, "You shouldn't trust some people."

Commenting on the widely circulated video recording, Koca expressed profound sorrow, emphasizing its disturbing nature in terms of “responding to kindness with brutality.”

A large number of social media users condemned the incident, while taxi drivers, highlighting the lack of personal safety during work, protested the situation.

In the initial statement to the police, the attacker denied boarding the taxi with the intention of robbery and assault, asserting that the incident occurred “spontaneously.”

Erge's body was brought to the İzmir Forensic Medicine Institute morgue by a convoy of around 250 taxi drivers. Taxi drivers participating in the convoy reacted to the murder of their colleague Erge with applause.

Erge's colleagues told daily Hürriyet that he was a very benevolent person and that he provided free service to numerous victims following the Feb. 6 earthquakes.

Izmir,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Istanbul church reopened following deadly attack as 25 arrested

Istanbul church reopened following deadly attack as 25 arrested
LATEST NEWS

  1. Istanbul church reopened following deadly attack as 25 arrested

    Istanbul church reopened following deadly attack as 25 arrested

  2. Iran not after war but to respond to 'bullies,' Raisi says

    Iran not after war but to respond to 'bullies,' Raisi says

  3. Newest COVID shots are 54 pct effective: CDC

    Newest COVID shots are 54 pct effective: CDC

  4. Russian drone attack in Ukraine leaves 40,000 without power

    Russian drone attack in Ukraine leaves 40,000 without power

  5. Exports rise nearly 4 pct to $20 billion in January

    Exports rise nearly 4 pct to $20 billion in January
Recommended
Istanbul church reopened following deadly attack as 25 arrested

Istanbul church reopened following deadly attack as 25 arrested
Istanbul’s ‘heat island’ thwarts predicted snow

Istanbul’s ‘heat island’ thwarts predicted snow
Five bodies found washed ashore in Turkish Cyprus in January

Five bodies found washed ashore in Turkish Cyprus in January
Free-flow tolling on TEM link roads in Istanbul

Free-flow tolling on TEM link roads in Istanbul
Fish species declining as Black Sea gets warmer

Fish species declining as Black Sea gets warmer
Turkish scientists start 8th Antarctic expedition

Turkish scientists start 8th Antarctic expedition
WORLD Iran not after war but to respond to bullies, Raisi says

Iran not after war but to respond to 'bullies,' Raisi says

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Feb. 2 that his country will not start a war, but it will “respond strongly” to anyone who bullies it amid remarks by U.S. officials on attack plans on Iranian sites in the Middle East.
ECONOMY Exports rise nearly 4 pct to $20 billion in January

Exports rise nearly 4 pct to $20 billion in January

Türkiye’s exports increased by 3.6 percent in January from a year ago to more than $20 billion, the data from the Trade Ministry have shown.
SPORTS Federation decides on foreign observers for referees, publication of VAR recordings

Federation decides on foreign observers for referees, publication of VAR recordings

The Turkish Football Federation has introduced a series of new regulations, including foreign observers for referees and the disclosure of VAR recordings, to end the violence and controversy in football witnessed in recent months.
﻿