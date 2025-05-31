Municipal ofiicials detained in new wave of Istanbul corruption probe

ISTANBUL
Turkish authorities launched the fifth wave of a sweeping corruption probe targeting the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB) and district municipalities, detaining 30 of 47 suspects, including five district mayors and former CHP lawmaker Aykut Erdoğdu.

Arrest warrants were issued for allegations of bribery, bid rigging, and organized crime by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office.

The operation, spanning four separate investigations, uncovered illicit activities involving municipal tenders and misuse of authority. Among the detained are Gaziosmanpaşa Mayor Hakan Bahçetepe, Avcılar Mayor Utku Caner Çaykara, Ceyhan Mayor Kadir Aydar, Seyhan Mayor Oya Tekin, and Büyükçekmece Mayor Hasan Akgün.

The probe extends to former İBB Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, removed from office after his March 2025 arrest. Allegations against him and others include leading a criminal organization, bribery, fraud, and illegal data handling.

Police conducted simultaneous raids, detaining 30 suspects. Searches continue at municipal buildings in Avcılar, Büyükçekmece, and Gaziosmanpaşa as the investigation deepens.

The arrest of İmamoğlu, the main opposition Republican People’s Party’s (CHP) candidate for the upcoming presidential election, draw nationwide and international attention, triggering weeks-long protests across Türkiye.

Istanbul set to host second round of Ukraine peace talks
