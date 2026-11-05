Multiple flights in Europe diverted due to bomb threats

Multiple flights in Europe diverted due to bomb threats

PARIS
Multiple flights in Europe diverted due to bomb threats

This file photo shows a Wizz Air jet on the tarmac of at the airport of the Mediterranean island of Lampedusa. (AFP File Photo)

Multiple flights in Europe made emergency landings on Nov. 5 after being diverted because of bomb threats, authorities said.

Finnair said that Flight 1761 from Helsinki to Rome was targeted by a bomb threat, but nothing out of the ordinary was found on the plane after it landed in the Italian capital, Finnish broadcaster Yle reported.

Three Ryanair flights bound for Sofia, Bulgaria, had to make emergency landings because of bomb threats on board. Two of the flights, one from Copenhagen, Denmark, and the other from Madrid, landed safely at Sofia’s Vasil Levski Airport, airport officials told reporters.

The third flight, from London’s Stansted Airport to Sofia, had been diverted and landed safely at the airport in Plovdiv, Bulgaria’s second-largest city,

Plovdiv Airport CEO Krassimir Peshev said.

It was the third day this week in which bomb threats disrupted air traffic over Europe, with about 10 flights targeted on Nov. 4.

The flights included Polish airline LOT, Scandinavian Airlines, Wizz Air and Ryanair.

The hoax threats came a day after a plane headed for Bulgaria was diverted to Hungary after receiving a similar bomb threat while in the air.

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