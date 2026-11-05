US vote setback puts Trump’s Mideast policy under pressure

WASHINGTON, DC

Protesters against the war in Iran, hold a banner during a protest at Lafayette Park near the White House in Washington, April 7, 2026. (AP Photo)

The Republican Party’s sweeping losses in the U.S. midterm elections have intensified pressure on President Donald Trump to reassess his Middle East policy, with the unpopular war against Iran and Washington’s longstanding support for Israel emerging as major sources of political discontent.

Trump acknowledged on Nov. 4 that the eight-month-old conflict contributed to the party’s electoral setback by driving up gasoline prices, but stood by his decision to launch military action against Tehran, saying he would make the same decision again.

He has repeatedly threatened to resume full-scale strikes if Iran fails to reach an agreement on terms acceptable to Washington, leaving regional governments uncertain about his next move.

Vice President JD Vance, however, offered a more pointed assessment of the Republican defeat, directly attributing it to the war.

In a social media post, he cited four demands from disgruntled Trump voters: ending the conflict, addressing the cost of living, putting “America First” and changing Washington’s relationship with Israel.

The election results have left Trump facing competing pressures over whether to escalate military action or pursue a diplomatic settlement.

Analysts say he could maintain the current posture of naval restrictions and limited strikes, target deeply buried Iranian nuclear facilities or launch broader attacks on the country’s infrastructure.

However, further escalation risks driving up energy prices, one of the main concerns cited by voters who backed Democrats.

While some regional officials see the election outcome as an opportunity to revive diplomatic efforts, others warn that Trump’s political losses could leave him less restrained in ordering further strikes.

Meanwhile, Democratic gains in both chambers of Congress could bring unprecedented scrutiny of U.S. military assistance to Israel and its conduct in the Palestinian territories.

Although Trump’s veto power limits the opposition’s ability to force major policy changes, hearings, investigations and challenges to arms transfers could put additional pressure on the administration.

The Republican defeat has also exposed growing unease within Trump’s own party over its traditional support for Israel.

Vance’s call to reconsider bilateral ties reflects a broader debate over whether Washington’s regional commitments sufficiently serve American interests. Trump, meanwhile, announced that the United States would end its annual security assistance to Israel, although the legal and practical implications of the move remain unclear.

The shift comes after years of strained bipartisan support for Israel, particularly over its war in Gaza and Netanyahu’s close alignment with Trump and Republican leaders.

Younger voters, including some Republicans, have increasingly questioned the scale of U.S. backing for Israel.