MPs pass reforms on internal security

MPs pass reforms on internal security

ANKARA
MPs pass reforms on internal security

The Turkish parliament has enacted critical reforms addressing internal security, with heightened penalties for carrying unlicensed firearms standing out as a pivotal measure.

The legislative body approved a comprehensive law late on Nov. 21, notably increasing penalties for the possession and trade of unlicensed firearms.

The minimum prison sentence for individuals found carrying, purchasing or possessing such weapons will be increased from one year to two years, while the maximum sentence will rise from three years to four years.

Severe sanctions are also prescribed for those who import or trade critical firearm components, such as barrels, slides or firing pins, with imprisonment ranging from five to 12 years.

Additionally, repeat negligence in the form of losing or having a firearm stolen three times will result in the revocation of the individual’s license. These individuals will be barred from obtaining a new license for firearm possession or carriage for a period of five years.

Incidents involving individual guns, the majority of which were unlicensed, resulted in the death of a total of 2,500 people in Türkiye last year, according to a report prepared by an NGO.

Only 4 million out of more than 40 million firearms in Türkiye are licensed, with one in every two people possessing a gun, the report noted.

With approximately 36 million unlicensed guns in Türkiye, incidents of armed violence increase by 5 percent every year.

Stressing that the people owning guns belong to the young age group on average, the report noted that 70 percent of people who own guns are under 40.

Young adults around the age of 25 are the primary users, with gun-related suicides rising to the second most common cause among teenagers, it added.

Under the new provisions, individuals operating vehicles with unauthorized emergency lights will face a 30-day suspension of their driver’s license, accompanied by the impoundment of the vehicle for the same duration.

An equally consequential clause empowers neighborhood watchmen to conduct external pat-downs on individuals and visual inspections of vehicles in cases where there is sufficient suspicion of firearm possession.

While these watchmen are classified as state officials, they are hierarchically subordinate to police and gendarmerie officers, with their primary mandate limited to overseeing and monitoring neighborhood safety.

MPs,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye neutralizes nine PKK members in Iraq, Syria

Türkiye 'neutralizes' nine PKK members in Iraq, Syria
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye 'neutralizes' nine PKK members in Iraq, Syria

    Türkiye 'neutralizes' nine PKK members in Iraq, Syria

  2. Kılıçdaroğlu faces first hearing in insult case

    Kılıçdaroğlu faces first hearing in insult case

  3. Türkiye will continue on path to energy independence, Erdoğan vows

    Türkiye will continue on path to energy independence, Erdoğan vows

  4. COP29 draft deal proposes rich nations give $250 bln in climate finance

    COP29 draft deal proposes rich nations give $250 bln in climate finance

  5. MPs pass reforms on internal security

    MPs pass reforms on internal security
Recommended
Türkiye neutralizes nine PKK members in Iraq, Syria

Türkiye 'neutralizes' nine PKK members in Iraq, Syria
Kılıçdaroğlu faces first hearing in insult case

Kılıçdaroğlu faces first hearing in insult case
Türkiye will continue on path to energy independence, Erdoğan vows

Türkiye will continue on path to energy independence, Erdoğan vows
Probe launched into journalists Altaylı, Saymaz

Probe launched into journalists Altaylı, Saymaz

Famed Turkish author Orhan Kemal’s house in Istanbul for sale

Famed Turkish author Orhan Kemal’s house in Istanbul for sale
Bodrum underwater museum nominated for top European award

Bodrum underwater museum nominated for top European award
WORLD COP29 draft deal proposes rich nations give $250 bln in climate finance

COP29 draft deal proposes rich nations give $250 bln in climate finance

A new draft deal at U.N. climate talks Friday proposes rich nations commit $250 billion a year to help poorer nations combat global warming in a bid to break the deadlocked negotiations.
ECONOMY Over 47 million foreign tourists visit Türkiye in 10 months

Over 47 million foreign tourists visit Türkiye in 10 months

Foreign tourist arrivals in Türkiye increased by 7.03 percent year-on-year in January-October to 47.3 million, according to data from the Culture and Tourism Ministry on Nov. 22.

SPORTS Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye spurned the opportunity to finish atop its group in the UEFA Nations League and qualify for League A directly with a 3-1 loss at Montenegro on Nov. 19 night.
﻿