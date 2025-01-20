MP Ünal Karaman resigns from İYİ Party

ANKARA

İYİ (Good) Party lawmaker Ünal Karaman announced his resignation from the party on Jan. 20, adding to the series of recent defections that have reduced the party's presence in the parliament.

"This decision is a requirement of my will to serve my nation better," Karaman, a former football player and coach, said in a message on X.

His departure further reduces İYİ Party’s parliamentary representation from 44 seats won in 2023 polls to just 28.

The wave of resignations began after the party opted to run its own candidates in all constituencies for last May's mayoral elections and has continued since then.

This strategy resulted in a dramatic fall in its vote share, from 7.3 percent to 3.77 percent. The party's only success in the local elections was a victory in Nevşehir.

The electoral setbacks prompted a leadership change, with Müsavat Dervişoğlu taking over as party chair last April, succeeding Meral Akşener.

Kürşad Zorlu, a prominent party official, resigned on Jan. 2, while notable figures such as Koray Aydın and Ümit Özlale have also left the party.