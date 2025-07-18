Mount Ağrı joins Türkiye’s geological heritage list

Mount Ağrı joins Türkiye’s geological heritage list

AĞRI
Mount Ağrı joins Türkiye’s geological heritage list

Mount Ağrı, Türkiye’s highest peak and a site of immense geological and cultural significance, has officially joined the country’s geological heritage inventory.

 

With this recognition, Mount Ağrı has been designated a “key geological area,” while the vividly colored Rainbow Hills and Salt Cave in Ağrı’s neighboring city of Iğdır’s Tuzluca have also been registered as a geological heritage site.

 

The designation came during a workshop following a proposal led by Iğdır University.

 

Held in Ankara, the workshop was organized in collaboration with the Turkish Commission for UNESCO and the General Directorate of Mineral Research and Exploration (MTA), along with several other institutions.

 

Academics, government agencies and the private sector participated in the event, reviewing the geological diversity of Türkiye.

 

Iğdır University’s Mount Ağrı Research and Application Center has been working in cooperation with MTA since 2022 to document the geological, natural and cultural assets of the mountain and its surroundings.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ancient statue of Marcus Aurelius returns to Türkiye 65 years later

Ancient statue of Marcus Aurelius returns to Türkiye 65 years later
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ancient statue of Marcus Aurelius returns to Türkiye 65 years later

    Ancient statue of Marcus Aurelius returns to Türkiye 65 years later

  2. DRCongo, M23 armed group sign ceasefire deal in Qatar

    DRCongo, M23 armed group sign ceasefire deal in Qatar

  3. Largest piece of Mars on Earth fetches $5.3 mln

    Largest piece of Mars on Earth fetches $5.3 mln

  4. Historic fountains restored in Beyoğlu

    Historic fountains restored in Beyoğlu

  5. Stephen Colbert's 'The Late Show' to end in May 2026

    Stephen Colbert's 'The Late Show' to end in May 2026
Recommended
Court annuls prominent businessman’s marriage over mental incapacity

Court annuls prominent businessman’s marriage over mental incapacity
Türkiye seeks to promote beekeeping tourism as sector faces challenges

Türkiye seeks to promote beekeeping tourism as sector faces challenges
Türkiye urges calm in Syria, stability across region

Türkiye urges calm in Syria, stability across region
Israel, Syria reach ceasefire deal with Türkiyes backing: US envoy

Israel, Syria reach ceasefire deal with Türkiye's backing: US envoy
Tatar reaffirms two-state path for Cyprus amid New York talks

Tatar reaffirms two-state path for Cyprus amid New York talks
Türkiye reiterates support for Syria’s territorial integrity, unity, sovereignty

Türkiye reiterates support for Syria’s territorial integrity, unity, sovereignty
Clashes in Syria’s Suwayda threaten regional security, Erdoğan tells Putin

Clashes in Syria’s Suwayda threaten regional security, Erdoğan tells Putin
WORLD DRCongo, M23 armed group sign ceasefire deal in Qatar

DRCongo, M23 armed group sign ceasefire deal in Qatar

The Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda-backed armed group M23 signed a ceasefire deal on Saturday to end fighting that has devastated the country's mineral-rich but conflict-torn east.
ECONOMY Ankara, London conclude first round of free trade agreement negotiations

Ankara, London conclude first round of free trade agreement negotiations

The Turkish Trade Ministry has announced the successful completion of the first round of negotiations to update the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Türkiye and the U.K.
SPORTS Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Cole Palmer scored two goals and made another as Chelsea stunned Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Club World Cup on Sunday, beating the European champions 3-0 before lifting the trophy alongside US President Donald Trump.
﻿