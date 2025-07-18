Mount Ağrı joins Türkiye’s geological heritage list

AĞRI

Mount Ağrı, Türkiye’s highest peak and a site of immense geological and cultural significance, has officially joined the country’s geological heritage inventory.

With this recognition, Mount Ağrı has been designated a “key geological area,” while the vividly colored Rainbow Hills and Salt Cave in Ağrı’s neighboring city of Iğdır’s Tuzluca have also been registered as a geological heritage site.

The designation came during a workshop following a proposal led by Iğdır University.

Held in Ankara, the workshop was organized in collaboration with the Turkish Commission for UNESCO and the General Directorate of Mineral Research and Exploration (MTA), along with several other institutions.

Academics, government agencies and the private sector participated in the event, reviewing the geological diversity of Türkiye.

Iğdır University’s Mount Ağrı Research and Application Center has been working in cooperation with MTA since 2022 to document the geological, natural and cultural assets of the mountain and its surroundings.