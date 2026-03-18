Mosaic says ‘haters gonna hate’ in ancient city

ANTALYA

Archaeologists working in the ancient city of Syedra in the southern district of Alanya have uncovered a roughly 15-square-meter mosaic featuring an inscription similar to the modern phrase “let the jealous burst,” roughly equivalent in tone to today’s “haters gonna hate.”

The mosaic, believed to date from between the fourth and sixth centuries A.D., was discovered during excavations in the nearly 3,000-year-old ancient city.

Excavations at the site are being carried out under the Culture and Tourism Ministry’s Heritage for the Future Project, led by Associate Professor Ertuğ Ergürer from the Tourism Faculty of Alanya Alaaddin Keykubat University.

Ergürer said the mosaic was found in the entrance area of one of the city’s largest residential buildings and has been remarkably well preserved.

“We are still conducting the first studies on the mosaic, which features geometric and floral motifs. We believe it dates to between the fourth and sixth centuries,” he said.

According to Ergürer, what makes the mosaic particularly notable is the presence of two inscriptions.

“In the central part of the mosaic, there is an expression meaning ‘use it with joy’ or ‘use it with good fortune.’ At the entrance to the room, there is another inscription within a circular border that carries a more metaphorical meaning,” he said.

“The first word refers to ‘jealousy’ or ‘the jealous,’ while the second means ‘to crack’ or ‘burst.’ Together they correspond to the expression we still use today — ‘let the jealous burst.’”

Ergürer said encountering such a phrase at the entrance of a structure built around 1,500 years ago was a surprising discovery.

The building where the mosaic was found is believed to have been one of Syedra’s prominent residences. The three-story structure includes numerous rooms and a central courtyard and was used between the second and seventh centuries A.D.

Over time, new spaces were added, additional floors were constructed and some areas were closed off. The entrance and upper part of the mosaic section were later sealed, which helped preserve it in good condition.

Restoration work has now been carried out to protect both the mosaic and the structure, Ergürer said, adding that cleaning efforts are ongoing.

Conservator-restorer Selma Yağcı, who is part of the excavation team, said restoration began immediately after the mosaic was uncovered.

“The overall condition of the mosaic was good, although some areas required urgent local intervention,” she said, noting that damaged sections were stabilized and the joints filled before a protective surface treatment was applied.