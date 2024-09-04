More than 4 mln expats enter country via Edirne border gates

EDİRNE

Over 4 million expats entered and exited Türkiye via the border gates in the northwestern Edirne province between June 22 and Aug. 31, indicating a 4 percent increase from the same period last year, the governor has announced.

As schools began their summer break in June, expatriates increasingly opted to use the border crossings in Edirne for their travels to and from Türkiye.

The all-time entry record was set at the Kapıkule Border Gate on July 14, with 40,593 visitors passing through, and approximately 57,000 expatriates entered the country through all the border gates of the province on the same day, according to Edirne Governor Yunus Sezer.

Sezer also revealed that some 3.6 million automobiles and 10 million individuals entered and exited the country through the Edirne border gates between Jan. 1 and Aug. 31 this year.

Expats expressed sadness at returning to their home countries after their annual break in Türkiye, urging Turkish citizens to appreciate the value of their homeland, local media reported.

The expatriates noted that leaving their family home and making their way back was a bittersweet journey, as they had already begun to look forward to returning next year.