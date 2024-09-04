More than 4 mln expats enter country via Edirne border gates

More than 4 mln expats enter country via Edirne border gates

EDİRNE
More than 4 mln expats enter country via Edirne border gates

Over 4 million expats entered and exited Türkiye via the border gates in the northwestern Edirne province between June 22 and Aug. 31, indicating a 4 percent increase from the same period last year, the governor has announced.

As schools began their summer break in June, expatriates increasingly opted to use the border crossings in Edirne for their travels to and from Türkiye.

The all-time entry record was set at the Kapıkule Border Gate on July 14, with 40,593 visitors passing through, and approximately 57,000 expatriates entered the country through all the border gates of the province on the same day, according to Edirne Governor Yunus Sezer.

Sezer also revealed that some 3.6 million automobiles and 10 million individuals entered and exited the country through the Edirne border gates between Jan. 1 and Aug. 31 this year.

Expats expressed sadness at returning to their home countries after their annual break in Türkiye, urging Turkish citizens to appreciate the value of their homeland, local media reported.

The expatriates noted that leaving their family home and making their way back was a bittersweet journey, as they had already begun to look forward to returning next year.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() MP resigns from İYİ Party amid wave of departures

MP resigns from İYİ Party amid wave of departures
LATEST NEWS

  1. MP resigns from İYİ Party amid wave of departures

    MP resigns from İYİ Party amid wave of departures

  2. Erdoğan: Education reforms aim for 'Century of Türkiye'

    Erdoğan: Education reforms aim for 'Century of Türkiye'

  3. Project to uncover hidden stories of Gallipoli campaign

    Project to uncover hidden stories of Gallipoli campaign

  4. CHP convention kicks off with bylaw discussions

    CHP convention kicks off with bylaw discussions

  5. Turkish-made Hürjet aircraft performs at Egypt airshow

    Turkish-made Hürjet aircraft performs at Egypt airshow
Recommended
MP resigns from İYİ Party amid wave of departures

MP resigns from İYİ Party amid wave of departures
Erdoğan: Education reforms aim for Century of Türkiye

Erdoğan: Education reforms aim for 'Century of Türkiye'
Project to uncover hidden stories of Gallipoli campaign

Project to uncover hidden stories of Gallipoli campaign
CHP convention kicks off with bylaw discussions

CHP convention kicks off with bylaw discussions
Turkish-made Hürjet aircraft performs at Egypt airshow

Turkish-made Hürjet aircraft performs at Egypt airshow
Turkish, Egyptian cooperation to contribute to regional stability

Turkish, Egyptian cooperation to contribute to regional stability
All defendants released in influencers money laundering case

All defendants released in influencer's money laundering case
WORLD Azerbaijan, Armenia agree on 80 pct of peace deal: Aliyev

Azerbaijan, Armenia agree on 80 pct of peace deal: Aliyev

Azerbaijani President İlham Aliyev announced that Baku and Yerevan have reached consensus on approximately 80 percent of the draft peace agreement in the ongoing negotiations.

ECONOMY EU orders checks on Airbus A350 after Cathay engine fire

EU orders checks on Airbus A350 after Cathay engine fire

The European Union's aviation safety agency (EASA) has said it will require the inspection of at least some of the Airbus A350s in operation after an engine fire on a Cathay Pacific aircraft.

SPORTS Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Brighton has added Turkish international full-back Ferdi Kadıoğlu to its summer rebuild from Fenerbahçe.
﻿