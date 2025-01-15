MİT 'neutralizes' PKK's senior Iran member

ANKARA

Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MİT) has "neutralized" Islam Dotkanlou, a senior figure in PKK's Iranian branch, along with his bodyguard during an operation conducted in Iraq, security sources told local media on Jan. 15.

The MİT identified the Iranian man operating in the Penjwen region of Sulaymaniyah through its intelligence network in Iraq.

Following fieldwork by MİT agents, the location of Dotkanlou and his bodyguard, Akam Sahe, was confirmed, prompting a targeted operation.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the individuals in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union.

Dotkanlou, listed on MİT's target list, was said to be the head of PKK’s Simko Serhildan Command Academy.

After joining the organization, he briefly served in Türkiye's eastern Diyarbakir and Bitlis provinces, engaging in several armed attacks against Turkish forces.