MİT 'neutralizes' PKK's senior Iran member

MİT 'neutralizes' PKK's senior Iran member

ANKARA
MİT neutralizes PKKs senior Iran member

Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MİT) has "neutralized" Islam Dotkanlou, a senior figure in PKK's Iranian branch, along with his bodyguard during an operation conducted in Iraq, security sources told local media on Jan. 15.

 

The MİT identified the Iranian man operating in the Penjwen region of Sulaymaniyah through its intelligence network in Iraq.

 

Following fieldwork by MİT agents, the location of Dotkanlou and his bodyguard, Akam Sahe, was confirmed, prompting a targeted operation.

 

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the individuals in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

 

PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union.

 

Dotkanlou, listed on MİT's target list, was said to be the head of PKK’s Simko Serhildan Command Academy.

 

After joining the organization, he briefly served in Türkiye's eastern Diyarbakir and Bitlis provinces, engaging in several armed attacks against Turkish forces.

MIT,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Lieutenants face disciplinary panel in oath row

Lieutenants face disciplinary panel in oath row
LATEST NEWS

  1. Lieutenants face disciplinary panel in oath row

    Lieutenants face disciplinary panel in oath row

  2. Driver rearrested for causing death of former basketball player

    Driver rearrested for causing death of former basketball player

  3. Türkiye’s chief rabbi laid to rest

    Türkiye’s chief rabbi laid to rest

  4. World leaders urge aid, war's end after Gaza deal

    World leaders urge aid, war's end after Gaza deal

  5. Japan panel says 'megaquake' probability up to 82 pct

    Japan panel says 'megaquake' probability up to 82 pct
Recommended
Lieutenants face disciplinary panel in oath row

Lieutenants face disciplinary panel in oath row
Driver rearrested for causing death of former basketball player

Driver rearrested for causing death of former basketball player
Türkiye’s chief rabbi laid to rest

Türkiye’s chief rabbi laid to rest
DEM Party prepares comprehensive statement on İmralı visit

DEM Party prepares comprehensive statement on İmralı visit
Türkiye ready to cooperate with Syria on fight against ISIL

Türkiye ready to cooperate with Syria on fight against ISIL
Erdoğan welcomes Gaza ceasefire deal

Erdoğan welcomes Gaza ceasefire deal

Türkiye urges full implementation of Gaza cease-fire deal

Türkiye urges full implementation of Gaza cease-fire deal
WORLD World leaders urge aid, wars end after Gaza deal

World leaders urge aid, war's end after Gaza deal

World figures hailed the announcement of a ceasefire and hostage-prisoner exchange agreement between Israel and Hamas, urging them to stick to it and hurry aid to Gaza civilians.

ECONOMY Mehmet Şimşek meets with investors in London

Mehmet Şimşek meets with investors in London

Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek participated in the Türkiye Conference hosted by Bank of America in London, where he engaged with more than 250 investors.

SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿