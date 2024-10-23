MİT captures three PKK members active in Europe

ANKARA
Türkiye's National Intelligence Agency (MİT), in collaboration with Istanbul and Balıkesir police, has detained three sisters alleged to be key figures in the PKK’s European network.

Zeynep Taşkıran, Zübeyde Taşkıran and Hatın Şahbaz were apprehended following a joint operation after their locations were determined through intelligence work.

Zeynep and Zübeyde were detained in Istanbul, while Hatın was captured in Balıkesir, state-run Anadolu Agency confirmed.

All three were subsequently arrested and transferred to prison following their appearances in judicial courts.

Zeynep Taşkıran is accused of playing an active role in actions organized by PKK elements in France. After obtaining German citizenship, she continued her activities under the alias “Zizik Şahbaz,” according to intelligence findings.

Hatın Şahbaz is alleged to have participated in propaganda efforts on behalf of the PKK, particularly in France and Germany.

Meanwhile, Zübeyde Taşkıran, formerly part of the PKK’s rural cadre, assumed the name “Denise Taşkıran” after acquiring German citizenship and is accused of continuing her organizational activities under that name.

The investigation into the sisters has yielded significant information regarding the PKK's European structure, the report said.

PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union.

Erdoğan holds security summit after Ankara terror attack

