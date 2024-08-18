Missouri woman arrested for scheme to steal Elvis estate Graceland

Missouri woman arrested for scheme to steal Elvis estate Graceland

WASHINGTON
Missouri woman arrested for scheme to steal Elvis estate Graceland

A Missouri woman was arrested on Aug. 16 for an alleged "brazen scheme" to steal ownership of Graceland, the historic home of Elvis Presley, from the family of the King of Rock and Roll, the Justice Department said.

Lisa Jeanine Findley, 53, faces federal mail fraud and identity theft charges and could face a maximum penalty of more than 20 years in prison.

"The defendant orchestrated a scheme to conduct a fraudulent sale of Graceland, falsely claiming that Elvis Presley's daughter had pledged the historic landmark as collateral for a loan that she failed to repay before her death," Nicole Argentieri, head of the Justice Department's Criminal Division, said in a statement.

"As part of the brazen scheme, we allege that the defendant created numerous false documents and sought to extort a settlement from the Presley family," Argentieri said.

According to court documents, Findley claimed that Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis's only child, who died in January 2023, had borrowed $3.8 million in 2018 from a company called Naussany Investments, pledging Graceland as collateral for the loan, and failed to repay the debt.

"Findley allegedly fabricated loan documents on which Findley forged the signatures of Elvis Presley's daughter and a Florida State notary public," the Justice Department said.

A foreclosure sale of Graceland had been scheduled to be held in May, but a Tennessee judge blocked the auction of the Memphis property at the last minute after Elvis Presley's granddaughter, actress Riley Keough, filed a lawsuit alleging the loan documents were forgeries.

stealing,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() CHP mulls term limits for MPs, mayors

CHP mulls term limits for MPs, mayors
LATEST NEWS

  1. CHP mulls term limits for MPs, mayors

    CHP mulls term limits for MPs, mayors

  2. Turkish footballer Turan ‘confronts’ past and career in doc

    Turkish footballer Turan ‘confronts’ past and career in doc

  3. Number of unaccompanied Gaza children ‘far exceeds UN estimates’

    Number of unaccompanied Gaza children ‘far exceeds UN estimates’

  4. Docs on migration records most popular in state archives

    Docs on migration records most popular in state archives

  5. Erdoğan vows to bolster Türkiye against quake threat

    Erdoğan vows to bolster Türkiye against quake threat
Recommended
French film legend Alain Delon dies at 88

French film legend Alain Delon dies at 88
Stars and unscrupulous doctors: Perry death highlights toxic history

Stars and 'unscrupulous doctors': Perry death highlights toxic history
Deadpool & Wolverine becomes highest grossing R-rated movie in history

Deadpool & Wolverine becomes highest grossing R-rated movie in history
Hong Kong welcomes the birth of its first locally born giant pandas

Hong Kong welcomes the birth of its first locally born giant pandas
Five charged over ketamine death of Matthew Perry

Five charged over ketamine death of Matthew Perry
Mark Zuckerberg unveils Roman statue of wife

Mark Zuckerberg unveils 'Roman' statue of wife
WORLD Number of unaccompanied Gaza children ‘far exceeds UN estimates’

Number of unaccompanied Gaza children ‘far exceeds UN estimates’

The U.S.-based International Rescue Committee (IRC) has expressed concern that the actual number of unaccompanied children in the war-torn Gaza Strip is likely far higher than the 17,000 estimated by the U.N.'s child agency.

ECONOMY X to shutter local operations in Brazil

X to shutter local operations in Brazil

Social media platform X, formerly Twitter, will shutter its local operations in Brazil following a bitter legal tussle over the platform's rights and responsibilities, owner Elon Musk said on Aug. 17.

SPORTS Mbappe bolsters Real Madrids La Liga title defense

Mbappe bolsters Real Madrid's La Liga title defense

Even if Kylian Mbappe had not completed his long-awaited move to Real Madrid this summer it would still be widely tipped to retain La Liga.
﻿