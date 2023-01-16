Miss USA R’Bonney Gabriel becomes Miss Universe

Miss USA R’Bonney Gabriel becomes Miss Universe

NEW ORLEANS
Miss USA R’Bonney Gabriel becomes Miss Universe

R’Bonney Gabriel, a fashion designer, model and sewing instructor from Texas who competition officials said is the first Filipino American to win Miss USA, was crowned Miss Universe on Jan. 14 night.

Gabriel closed her eyes and clasped hands with runner-up Miss Venezuela, Amanda Dudamel, at the moment of the dramatic reveal of the winner, then beamed after her name was announced.

Thumping music rang out, and she was handed a bouquet of flowers, draped in the winner’s sash and crowned with a tiara onstage at the 71st Miss Universe Competition, held in New Orleans.

The second runner-up was Miss Dominican Republic, Andreina Martinez.

In the Q&A at the last stage of the competition for the three finalists, Gabriel was asked how she would work to demonstrate Miss Universe is “an empowering and progressive organization” if she were to win.

“I would use it to be a transformational leader,” she responded, citing her work using recycled materials in her fashion design and teaching sewing to survivors of human trafficking and domestic violence.

“It is so important to invest in others, invest in our community and use your unique talent to make a difference,” Gabriel continued. “We all have something special, and when we plant those seeds to other people in our life, we transform them and we use that as a vehicle for change.”

According to Miss Universe, Gabriel is a former high school volleyball player and graduate of the University of North Texas. A short bio posted on the organization’s website said she is also CEO of her own sustainable clothing line.

Nearly 90 contestants from around the world took part in the competition, organizers said, involving “personal statements, in depth interviews and various categories including evening gown & swimwear.”

Miss Curacao, Gabriela Dos Santos, and Miss Puerto Rico, Ashley Carino, rounded out the top five finalists.

ARTS & LIFE Iconic Kobe Bryant jersey could fetch up to $7 mn at auction

Iconic Kobe Bryant jersey could fetch up to $7 mn at auction
LATEST NEWS

  1. Iconic Kobe Bryant jersey could fetch up to $7 mn at auction

    Iconic Kobe Bryant jersey could fetch up to $7 mn at auction

  2. Egypt unveils ancient royal tomb in Luxor

    Egypt unveils ancient royal tomb in Luxor

  3. Istanbul to host major PPP event this week

    Istanbul to host major PPP event this week

  4. Europe will return to Russian gas, says Qatar energy boss

    Europe will return to Russian gas, says Qatar energy boss

  5. Armenian Patriarchate excommunicated man

    Armenian Patriarchate excommunicated man
Recommended
Let’s waltz Vienna ball season back in full swing

Let’s waltz! Vienna ball season back in full swing
Egypt unveils ancient royal tomb in Luxor

Egypt unveils ancient royal tomb in Luxor
Top woman conductor says Blanchett’s ‘Tar’ is ‘misogynistic’

Top woman conductor says Blanchett’s ‘Tar’ is ‘misogynistic’
Iconic Kobe Bryant jersey could fetch up to $7 mn at auction

Iconic Kobe Bryant jersey could fetch up to $7 mn at auction
Saudi fund invests in Johnny Depp French period film

Saudi fund invests in Johnny Depp French period film
Auctioneers eye new record for Tintin artwork

Auctioneers eye new record for Tintin artwork
WORLD Thousands of Israelis rally against Netanyahu government

Thousands of Israelis rally against Netanyahu government

Tens of thousands of Israelis gathered in central Tel Aviv on Saturday night to protest plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new government to overhaul the legal system and weaken the Supreme Court — a step that critics say will destroy the country's democratic system of checks and balances.

ECONOMY Istanbul to host major PPP event this week

Istanbul to host major PPP event this week

Some 200 participants from 41 countries will gather for the Istanbul Public Private Partnership (PPP) Week event between Jan 16 and 19.

SPORTS Paris mayor shuns PSG’s attempt to buy Parc des Princes

Paris mayor shuns PSG’s attempt to buy Parc des Princes

The Parc des Princes “is not for sale” and “will not be sold” to Paris Saint-Germain, the city mayor Anne Hidalgo said in an interview published in Jan. 14’s Parisien newspaper.