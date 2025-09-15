Miss Palestine to compete on global stage

Miss Palestine to compete on global stage

DUBAI
Miss Palestine to compete on global stage

Nadeen Ayoub, the first Palestinian to compete in Miss Universe, will step onto the stage at the height of one of the most harrowing periods in her people's history, determined to show they are more than headlines of war.

"We're more than our struggle and pain," she told AFP in Dubai, where she is preparing to raise the Palestinian flag at the pageant in Thailand in November.

"Right now, our people need a voice and we don't want our identity to be erased," she said, nearly two years into the Israel-Hamas war that has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians in Gaza.

Ayoub said she wanted to showcase her homeland's rich heritage and beauty, to humanize a people long reduced to just their suffering.

Palestinians are also "children who want to live, women who have dreams and aspirations," said the beauty queen, her fair face framed by long dark brown hair.

Ayoub lives between Ramallah, Amman, and Dubai, where she founded an organization that trains content creators on sustainability and artificial intelligence.

She grew up in the occupied West Bank, the United States and Canada. After earning degrees in English literature and psychology, she went on to teach and work for NGOs in the occupied territories.

"My parents are both academics and they always told me to focus on my university studies," she said.

But after modelling at a fashion show in Italy, people working in the industry encouraged her to look into competing in beauty pageants, so she launched a Miss Palestine franchise.

"Something as simple as having a [Miss Palestine] organization is difficult," even though it is a given in other countries, she said.

Part of the difficulty is that Palestinians are divided between the occupied West Bank, besieged Gaza and annexed East Jerusalem, while many are refugees in neighboring countries, living abroad or in Israel.

In 2022, the first Miss Palestine pageant was held online to allow for Palestinians scattered abroad, in Israel and in the territories to participate.

As the first winner of the title, Ayoub has worked on the organization’s philanthropic activities and competed in Miss Earth, an environmentally minded pageant, in 2022.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye condemns Israels ground offensive in Gaza as new phase of genocide

Türkiye condemns Israel's ground offensive in Gaza as new phase of genocide
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye condemns Israel's ground offensive in Gaza as new phase of genocide

    Türkiye condemns Israel's ground offensive in Gaza as new phase of genocide

  2. Teen plotted fair, bar attacks before İzmir police station shooting, media says

    Teen plotted fair, bar attacks before İzmir police station shooting, media says

  3. Bartholomew tells Trump Istanbul seminary may reopen in 2026

    Bartholomew tells Trump Istanbul seminary may reopen in 2026

  4. US decertifies Colombia as ally in drugs fight

    US decertifies Colombia as ally in drugs fight

  5. Germany raids suspected armed far-right group

    Germany raids suspected armed far-right group
Recommended
The curtain rises in Aspendos

The curtain rises in Aspendos
Hasankeyf’s Great Palace to be fully unearthed

Hasankeyf’s Great Palace to be fully unearthed
Robert Capa exhibition opens at Ara Güler Museum

Robert Capa exhibition opens at Ara Güler Museum
Demon Slayer tops box office with record anime opening

'Demon Slayer' tops box office with record anime opening
Adolescence, The Studio sweep Emmy Awards

'Adolescence,' 'The Studio' sweep Emmy Awards
Shakespeare family tragedy Hamnet wins top Toronto film prize

Shakespeare family tragedy 'Hamnet' wins top Toronto film prize
Healing waters of Roman Empire to flow again after 1,850 years

Healing waters of Roman Empire to flow again after 1,850 years
WORLD US decertifies Colombia as ally in drugs fight

US decertifies Colombia as ally in drugs fight

The United States said on Sept. 15 it has decertified Colombia as an ally in the fight against drugs, a decision that could cost Bogota hundreds of millions of dollars in U.S. military support.
ECONOMY Corporate assets hit 96 trillion Turkish Liras in 2024

Corporate assets hit 96 trillion Turkish Liras in 2024

The total assets of companies operating in Türkiye reached 95.84 trillion Turkish Liras in 2024, according to sector balance sheet data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).
SPORTS Emotional homecoming for Türkiyes silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Emotional homecoming for Türkiye's silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Türkiye's national men's basketball team returned home on Monday to a rapturous welcome at Istanbul Airport following their silver medal finish at EuroBasket 2025, where they fell just short of the title in a thrilling final against Germany.  
﻿