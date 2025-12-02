Letoon Sanctuary excavations to accelerate

MUĞLA

Excavations at the Letoon Sanctuary in the southwestern province of Muğla's Seydikemer district, a site on the UNESCO World Heritage List, will accelerate under the Culture and Tourism Ministry’s Future Heritage Project.

The sanctuary in Kumluova was inscribed on UNESCO's list in 1988, together with the ancient city of Xanthos in Antalya’s Kaş district. Known as the religious center of the Lycian civilization, the area offers visitors a journey into history with its temples dedicated to Leto, Apollo and Artemis, as well as inscriptions and statue bases.

The excavations are conducted with the permission and support of the Culture and Tourism Ministry’s Directorate General of Cultural Assets and Museums and are led by Associate Professor Hasan Kasapoğlu of Atatürk University’s archaeology department.

Kasapoğlu told state-run Anadolu Agency that the Future Heritage Project will speed up the work at the site. He said Letoon served as a shared sacred area for cities across Lycia, noting evidence showing the site was used as a sanctuary as early as the eighth century B.C.

“This year, we carried out work in the theater, which we estimate had a capacity of around 10,000 people,” he said. “Our next plan, with the significant support we received under the Future Heritage Project, is to complete the excavation of the structure in a short time and begin restoration. Preparations for the project are ongoing.”

Kasapoğlu said work is also planned at the site’s most prominent structure, the Temple of Leto, which holds major significance for the ancient world and cultural heritage. He noted that excavations carried out in the 1960s revealed that 80 to 85 percent of the temple’s architectural material remains on site.

“We believe that at least 70 to 85 percent of the Temple of Leto can be re-erected,” he said. “Once restored, it will be one of the most complete and visible temples in Western Anatolia. This will make an important contribution to the accessibility of cultural heritage in one of Lycia’s key archaeological areas.”

He also pointed to the trilingual inscription in Lycian, Aramaic and Greek found at the site, saying it played a crucial role in deciphering the Lycian language and underscored Letoon’s importance for Lycian history.

Kasapoğlu noted that Letoon is Muğla’s only archaeological site on the UNESCO World Heritage List and that nearby Xanthos is Antalya’s sole listed ancient city. “These two areas hold great significance,” he said.

“We will do everything we can to highlight this well-deserved status. Through the Future Heritage Project, the ministry places great importance on uncovering cultural heritage at archaeological sites and ensuring it is brought into museum collections quickly. Letoon and nearby Xanthos lie along the Lycian Way. Considering the region’s climate, cultural visits remain steady, especially in autumn and early winter.”

Kasapoğlu added that they aim to enhance accessibility during the autumn and winter months by continuing work throughout the season, swiftly restoring structures and bringing both cultural heritage and archaeological value to the forefront.