Historic Şanlıurfa church revived as cultural venue

ŞANLIURFA

The historic Reji Church in the southeastern province of Şanlıurfa, a centuries-old former church, has been reborn as the Vali Kemalettin Gazezoğlu Cultural Center and is once again alive with vibrant cultural and artistic events.

Built in 1861 in Kurtuluş neighborhood on the remains of a sixth-century church to honor two apostles of Jesus, St. Petrus and St. Paulus, the building served as a place of worship for the Syriac community until 1924. After Syriac residents migrated to Aleppo, the church lost its religious function and was later used as a warehouse and factory.

Following restoration works launched by the Şanlıurfa Governor’s Office in 1998, the building reopened on May 24, 2002, as the Vali Kemalettin Gazezoğlu Cultural Center. Today, it hosts social events, concerts, training programs and international gatherings, contributing to the city’s cultural life.

Merve Ofluoğlu, head of the Şanlıurfa Metropolitan Municipality’s Department of Culture and Tourism, told state-run Anadolu Agency that the site stands out for its historical significance and architectural character. Visitors, she said, are captivated by the atmosphere.

“Although the building was originally constructed as a church, it later served as a tobacco warehouse, which is why it is known among locals as the Reji Church. It now functions as a public building in its restored form,” she said.

The building is also home to the municipality’s conservatory branch office and serves as a venue for boutique festivals, concerts and cultural activities.

“Especially, we hold international meetings in this venue. Visiting foreign guests are truly impressed by the historical atmosphere,” she said.

Ofluoğlu added that the building has become a striking feature in promoting the city. “As you walk through the historic streets of Urfa, the Reji Church suddenly appears; a very special structure. We also try to use it effectively in the city’s promotion,” she said.