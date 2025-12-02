Jodie Foster honored at Marrakech Film Festival

MARRAKECH

On Saturday evening at the 22nd edition of the Marrakech International Film Festival, US actress Jodie Foster received the festival’s Tribute Award in a moving ceremony at the Palais des Congrès.

The trophy was presented to her by this year’s jury president, acclaimed filmmaker Bong Joon Ho. The event was preceded by a montage of clips spanning her long career — from early roles to celebrated performances in films such as “The Silence of the Lambs,” “Panic Room” and “The Accused,” offering the audience an evocative journey through decades of her artistry.

Foster said that watching the clips made her realize how long she has been at this profession.

“I started in the 1960s,” she recalled, then laughed as she joked about getting an autograph from Bong Joon Ho. She confessed that although she is “a little older, perhaps a little freaked out,” she remains guided by the “same love of storytelling, of bringing characters to life, of asking questions about our connections, our fragilities, our humanity

Near the end of her speech she offered a poignant summary of what matters most to her. “My greatest success in life is being happy,” she said. Then with sincerity she added, “Even in a very silly way, I am deeply happy. And as the movie said, life is beautiful.”

The tribute evening concluded with screenings of selected moments from Foster’s career — a powerful reminder of her range as both actor and director.

Festival-goers described the night as one of the most touching and memorable of this year’s edition, a celebration of decades of dedication to cinema and storytelling.