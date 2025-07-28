Ministry seizes smuggled ‘Labubu’ toys at Istanbul customs

ANKARA
The Trade Ministry has thwarted an attempt to smuggle a large batch of Labubu plush toys — adorable yet unregistered merchandise whose legality for sale in Türkiye remains under official review.

Labubu is a fictional digital character with a mischievous smile and large, expressive eyes, popularized through online animations and merchandise.

Originating from Asia, Labubu has gained cult status among toy collectors and youth on social media, making its plush toys highly sought after. However, due to licensing and import restrictions, the toys are not yet officially cleared for sale in Türkiye.

In a recent operation at Istanbul’s Sabiha Gökçen Airport, customs enforcement officers flagged two passengers using the “green channel” designated for travelers with no goods to declare. A detailed search of their luggage uncovered 132 Labubu toys, with an estimated market value of 659,000 Turkish Liras (roughly $16,250).

Since the toys are still under examination by the ministry for compliance with Turkish trade regulations, they were seized pending further legal action.

In a separate incident at the Habur Customs Gate in southeastern Türkiye, authorities intercepted a truck traveling under transit from Kapıkule in the country’s northwest. While the declaration listed 20,000 smartphones, inspection revealed only 19,919 button-operated phones, indicating a significant misdeclaration. The undeclared goods, valued at over 122 million liras, were confiscated, and legal procedures were launched.

