Trump greenlights over $11B in new arms packages for Taiwan

WASHINGTON
The Trump administration announced Wednesday eight new arms packages for Taiwan totaling well over $11 billion that are all but certain to stoke tensions with China.

The sales approved by the State Department include an over $4 billion sale of 60 M107A7 Self-Propelled Howitzers and related equipment, 82 M142 HIMARS multiple rocket launchers, 420 Army Tactical Missile System, or ATACMS, more than $1 billion in ALTIUS tube-launched loitering drone munitions and $353 million in TOW missiles.

A more than $1 billion purchase of what is called a Tactical Mission Network, which provides communications for military groups, as well as associated software, equipment and services, was also approved.

Over $375 million in Javelin missile sales was also greenlit, as was a $91.4 million sale of Harpoon missile repair support, and related equipment, and a $96 million sale of AH-1W SuperCobra helicopter spare and repair parts and related equipment.

Each of the potential sales was separately noted by the Defense Security Cooperation Agency, which announces major arms sales.

The notifications set off a 30-day legislative review period in which Congress can pass a joint resolution disapproving the sale, but it has never been able to successfully block a transaction, according to the Congressional Research Service.

