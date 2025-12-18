NATO agrees to nearly $3B military budget for 2026

NATO agrees to nearly $3B military budget for 2026

BRUSSELS
NATO agrees to nearly $3B military budget for 2026

NATO allies have agreed to their common-funded budgets for 2026, approving increased spending aimed at strengthening the alliance’s readiness and military capabilities.

Under the agreement, NATO’s civil budget for 2026 has been set at €528.2 million ($623 million), while the military budget will total €2.42 billion.

The decision was taken on Tuesday at a meeting of the North Atlantic Council.

NATO said in a statement that the 2026 common-funded budgets will support critical capabilities and promote readiness, helping to make the alliance “stronger, fairer and more lethal.”

The budget will contribute to NATO’s military adaptation, improve interoperability among allied forces, and support crisis prevention and management as well as cooperative security, the statement said.

Funding will also continue for the integrated NATO Command Structure, NATO-led training and exercises, alliance operations and missions, and capacity-building support for partner countries.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Moscow intent on pressing on in Ukraine: Putin

Moscow intent on pressing on in Ukraine: Putin
LATEST NEWS

  1. Moscow intent on pressing on in Ukraine: Putin

    Moscow intent on pressing on in Ukraine: Putin

  2. Crashed drone believed to be Russian-made: Officials

    Crashed drone believed to be Russian-made: Officials

  3. Türkiye's Aselsan secures $410 mln defense deal with Poland

    Türkiye's Aselsan secures $410 mln defense deal with Poland

  4. Parliament panel moves toward final report on anti-terror bid

    Parliament panel moves toward final report on anti-terror bid

  5. Actress among eight detained in high-profile Istanbul drug probe

    Actress among eight detained in high-profile Istanbul drug probe
Recommended
Moscow intent on pressing on in Ukraine: Putin

Moscow intent on pressing on in Ukraine: Putin
Over 1,000 patients died awaiting evacuation from Gaza: WHO

Over 1,000 patients died awaiting evacuation from Gaza: WHO
Israel, Greece, Greek Cyprus mulls joint rapid reaction force

Israel, Greece, Greek Cyprus mulls joint rapid reaction force
UN elects former Iraqi President Barham Salih as head of refugee

UN elects former Iraqi President Barham Salih as head of refugee
Australia announces gun buyback after Bondi attack

Australia announces gun buyback after Bondi attack
Japans Takaichi hosts first summit with Central Asia leaders

Japan's Takaichi hosts first summit with Central Asia leaders
Ball in court of West and Kiev on Ukraine talks, says Putin

'Ball in court' of West and Kiev on Ukraine talks, says Putin
WORLD Moscow intent on pressing on in Ukraine: Putin

Moscow intent on pressing on in Ukraine: Putin

Russia's Vladimir Putin on Friday said the ball was in the court of the West and Kiev in talks to end the war in Ukraine, while hailing Moscow's recent battlefield gains and threatening more.

ECONOMY Türkiyes Aselsan secures $410 mln defense deal with Poland

Türkiye's Aselsan secures $410 mln defense deal with Poland

One of Türkiye’s leading defense industry companies, Aselsan, has signed a $410 million contract for the direct sale of electronic warfare systems to Poland, according to Turkish media reports.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe aims for win in Norway

Fenerbahçe aims for win in Norway

A high-stakes showdown in Norway awaits as Brann hosts Turkish giant Fenerbahçe on Dec. 11, with both clubs battling for critical positioning in the UEFA Europa League league phase.
﻿