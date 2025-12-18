NATO agrees to nearly $3B military budget for 2026

BRUSSELS

NATO allies have agreed to their common-funded budgets for 2026, approving increased spending aimed at strengthening the alliance’s readiness and military capabilities.

Under the agreement, NATO’s civil budget for 2026 has been set at €528.2 million ($623 million), while the military budget will total €2.42 billion.

The decision was taken on Tuesday at a meeting of the North Atlantic Council.

NATO said in a statement that the 2026 common-funded budgets will support critical capabilities and promote readiness, helping to make the alliance “stronger, fairer and more lethal.”

The budget will contribute to NATO’s military adaptation, improve interoperability among allied forces, and support crisis prevention and management as well as cooperative security, the statement said.

Funding will also continue for the integrated NATO Command Structure, NATO-led training and exercises, alliance operations and missions, and capacity-building support for partner countries.