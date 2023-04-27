Ministry launches investigation into disease clusters in quake zone

ANKARA

The Health Ministry has launched an investigation into disease clusters in the quake-hit provinces amid rising concerns that a new outbreak may be spreading in the region, the local media has reported.

The investigation is ongoing on several people who have fallen ill with similar symptoms, including fever, cough and difficulty breathing, as patients are reportedly from different regions of Türkiye, daily Milliyet said.

Officials from the Health Ministry are reportedly working closely with local authorities to investigate and determine the cause of the illnesses.

Epidemics usually occur on a larger scale and affect more people in a short span of time, while disease clusters are recorded on a smaller scale and limited to a certain group or region, the ministry elaborated.

Health authorities are reportedly monitoring the situation closely and taking measures to prevent the spread of the illness, such as isolating infected individuals and conducting contact tracing to identify anyone who may have been exposed to the disease.

The investigation into disease clusters comes amid growing concern over the spread of infectious diseases in the southern parts of Türkiye hit by the devastating Feb. 6 earthquakes.

The deadly Kahramanmaraş-centered quakes affected nearly 11 provinces and millions of lives, with over 50,000 casualties. The quake-affected zone is prone to many epidemics, such as intestinal infections, contagious diseases, respiratory tract diseases and many other conditions.

The ministry also carries out child vaccinations in tent cities and hospitals in the provinces affected by the earthquake. In addition to these efforts, preventative measures are also being taken against infectious diseases in the region.