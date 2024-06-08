Ministry investigates claims of autism discrimination

ISTANBUL
The National Education Ministry has launched an investigation into allegations that a child with autism was excluded from a kindergarten graduation show in Istanbul.

According to the Ministry’s statement, an investigation is underway to address claims that the child, Asil Ahmet Kurt, was excluded by his teachers at Mustafa Pars Kindergarten.

Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş, condemned the alleged discrimination and emphasized, “We strongly oppose this ugly discrimination and stand by our child and his family.”

Asil Ahmet Kurt, an inclusive student with autism, was reportedly not included in the performance at the June 3 graduation ceremony. His mother, Ezgi Desovalı, danced with him in the audience instead. She shared the experience on social media, expressing her frustration and disappointment.

“We did what the school wanted. No materials were even asked from my son, let alone seeing him as an individual. Afterwards, his school hours were shifted from morning to afternoon. Finally, I was devastated by the graduation,” Desovalı said.

Officials from the Istanbul Provincial Directorate of National Education confirmed that an investigation is ongoing. School administrators explained to ministry officials that the child was disturbed by light and sound due to his special condition, causing him to cry and become extremely stressed. They added that the child participated in the cap ceremony and graduation show the next day, where he threw his cap with classmates and teachers.

The incident sparked a broader conversation about the inclusion and treatment of children with special needs in educational settings. The investigation will continue, and the Ministry of National Education has pledged to follow the process closely.

UN adds Israel to blacklist of offenders that harm children
