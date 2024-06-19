Ministry announces 154 cranes banded in 10 years

ANKARA

A total of 154 cranes have been banded in a span of 10 years within the scope of the work the General Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks has been carrying out on the endangered species, the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry has announced.

Türkiye stands out as a rare place cranes use as an accommodation area during migration and wintering, providing them with nesting opportunities across its diverse climates and natural ecosystems, according to the announcement.

All of the 154 cranes — 54 of which were fitted with radio transmitters — were banded in the provinces of Bolu, Samsun, Tokat, Giresun, Sivas, Erzincan, Erzurum, Muş, Ağrı, Iğdır, Kars and Ardahan within the scope of the study.

Highlighting the significance of biological diversity for the future of a country, Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı stated that they made great efforts on the matter and took precautions for the protection of the crane population.

"We will continue our efforts, implement measures and initiate new projects in the hope of protecting the endangered species," the minister emphasized.

Noting that they have been getting positive results with the help of scientists, civilians and non-governmental organizations, Yumaklı said, “Protecting these animals is everyone’s common duty.”