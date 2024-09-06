Minister hails Brazil as leading trade partner in Latin America

ANKARA

Trade Minister Ömer Bolat underlined Brazil's significance as Türkiye's largest trade partner in Latin America and the Caribbean at a reception in Ankara on Thursday to celebrate Brazil's National Day.

The event, hosted by Ambassador Carlos Martins Ceglia, began with the national anthems of Brazil and Türkiye, performed by the Turkish Land Forces Band Command.

Bolat highlighted the enduring friendship between Türkiye and Brazil, thanking Ambassador Ceglia for his role in bolstering their close and productive cooperation. He emphasized Türkiye's view of Brazil as a crucial gateway to the South American market and pledged to further enhance economic ties.

Reflecting on Brazil’s achievements, Bolat acknowledged the country's progress in economic and trade sectors. He noted that both Türkiye and Brazil have emerged as leading developing nations, successfully navigating challenges and making significant contributions to global politics and the economy.

Ambassador Ceglia expressed gratitude to the Turkish officials present and praised the friendly and promising relations between the two countries. He noted the continued investment by Brazilian companies in Türkiye and highlighted Türkiye's growing appeal to Brazilian tourists, citing the 11 weekly flights between Istanbul and Sao Paulo, with plans for expansion.

Ceglia also highlighted the cultural connections, mentioning Brazilian artists, writers, and musicians participating in events in Türkiye. Additionally, he reminded attendees that Brazil has taken on the G20 presidency, with President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva focusing on fostering global unity in efforts to combat poverty and hunger.