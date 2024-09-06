Minister hails Brazil as leading trade partner in Latin America

Minister hails Brazil as leading trade partner in Latin America

ANKARA
Minister hails Brazil as leading trade partner in Latin America

Trade Minister Ömer Bolat underlined Brazil's significance as Türkiye's largest trade partner in Latin America and the Caribbean at a reception in Ankara on Thursday to celebrate Brazil's National Day.

The event, hosted by Ambassador Carlos Martins Ceglia, began with the national anthems of Brazil and Türkiye, performed by the Turkish Land Forces Band Command.

Bolat highlighted the enduring friendship between Türkiye and Brazil, thanking Ambassador Ceglia for his role in bolstering their close and productive cooperation. He emphasized Türkiye's view of Brazil as a crucial gateway to the South American market and pledged to further enhance economic ties.

Reflecting on Brazil’s achievements, Bolat acknowledged the country's progress in economic and trade sectors. He noted that both Türkiye and Brazil have emerged as leading developing nations, successfully navigating challenges and making significant contributions to global politics and the economy.

Ambassador Ceglia expressed gratitude to the Turkish officials present and praised the friendly and promising relations between the two countries. He noted the continued investment by Brazilian companies in Türkiye and highlighted Türkiye's growing appeal to Brazilian tourists, citing the 11 weekly flights between Istanbul and Sao Paulo, with plans for expansion.

Ceglia also highlighted the cultural connections, mentioning Brazilian artists, writers, and musicians participating in events in Türkiye. Additionally, he reminded attendees that Brazil has taken on the G20 presidency, with President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva focusing on fostering global unity in efforts to combat poverty and hunger.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Linkin Park reunite 7 years after Chester Benningtons death

Linkin Park reunite 7 years after Chester Bennington's death
LATEST NEWS

  1. Linkin Park reunite 7 years after Chester Bennington's death

    Linkin Park reunite 7 years after Chester Bennington's death

  2. African literature gains increasing popularity

    African literature gains increasing popularity

  3. Safderun: A culinary tribute to Anatolia’s finest ingredients

    Safderun: A culinary tribute to Anatolia’s finest ingredients

  4. Visitor numbers to museums, ruins hit 55 mln in 2023

    Visitor numbers to museums, ruins hit 55 mln in 2023

  5. Champion racehorses rejuvenate in Van Lake

    Champion racehorses rejuvenate in Van Lake
Recommended
Fidan reinforces Türkiyes support for Kosovos international recognition

Fidan reinforces Türkiye's support for Kosovo's international recognition
Turkish FM meets business community, politicians in N Macedonia

Turkish FM meets business community, politicians in N Macedonia
US thanks Türkiye for rapid response after attack on service members

US thanks Türkiye for 'rapid response' after attack on service members
Türkiye expresses hope for historic Azerbaijani elections

Türkiye expresses hope for historic Azerbaijani elections
Erdoğan highlights Türkiyes historical bond with Palestine, reaffirms unwavering support

Erdoğan highlights Türkiye's historical bond with Palestine, reaffirms unwavering support
Israeli systematic brutality in Gaza extends to West Bank, says Fidan

Israeli 'systematic brutality' in Gaza extends to West Bank, says Fidan
WORLD Zelensky pushes for promised weapons as Russia advances

Zelensky pushes for promised weapons as Russia advances

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky made a fresh appeal Friday for more weapons to counter the threat from advancing Russian forces in the east of the country and Moscow's devastating missile strikes.
ECONOMY Fitch upgrades Türkiyes credit rating to BB- on improved financial outlook

Fitch upgrades Türkiye's credit rating to BB- on improved financial outlook

Credit rating agency Fitch upgraded Türkiye's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) from B+ to BB- on Friday.
SPORTS Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Brighton has added Turkish international full-back Ferdi Kadıoğlu to its summer rebuild from Fenerbahçe.
﻿