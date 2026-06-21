Millions sit Türkiye’s high-stakes university entrance exam

ISTANBUL

More than 2.4 million students across Türkiye took the country’s nationwide university entrance examination this weekend, a pivotal test that determines admission to higher education programs and is widely regarded as one of the most significant milestones in a student’s academic life.



The Higher Education Institutions Examination (YKS), organized annually by Türkiye’s Assessment, Selection and Placement Center (ÖSYM), is held over two days and serves as the primary gateway to universities across the country.



This year’s exam was administered in 254 testing centers across all 81 provinces of Türkiye, as well as in Lefkoşa, the capital of Turkish Cyprus, with thousands of staff deployed to oversee the process.



Strict security and administrative measures accompanied the exams. Candidates were required to present identification documents and exam entry papers, while test center gates were closed shortly before the start of each session. As in previous years, some students arrived moments before the deadline, with a number unable to enter after the gates had closed despite last-minute efforts to reach their exam halls.



In Istanbul, a high school student whose leg was in a cast following a recent motorcycle accident arrived at the test center in a wheelchair with the assistance of his parents and was able to sit the exam after presenting medical documentation. Some students were seen climbing over barriers to enter school grounds, but those arriving after the official cutoff time were not allowed into the examination buildings.



In the northern province of Samsun, 63-year-old retiree Adem Topçuoğlu took the university entrance examination for the 45th consecutive year. Having already completed several university programs, he said he hopes to pursue another degree and eventually seek recognition from Guinness World Records.



The examination weekend coincides with the final days of the academic year for nearly 18 million primary and secondary school students. The Education Ministry announced that the last week before summer vacation will feature culture, arts and sports activities, including reading workshops, exhibitions, social responsibility projects, traditional games and sports tournaments aimed at supporting students’ social and personal development. Students are scheduled to receive their report cards on June 26 before beginning their summer break.



Results of the YKS are scheduled to be announced on July 22. Candidates’ scores and rankings will determine their eligibility for undergraduate and associate degree programs, making the examination a defining moment for millions of young people seeking a place in Türkiye’s higher education system.