Millions head for roads as Türkiye gears up for Eid al-Fitr holiday

ISTANBUL

Millions are expected to take to the roads across Türkiye for the upcoming Eid al-Fitr holiday, with authorities ramping up nationwide traffic measures while the tourism sector braces for modest but noticeable movement, particularly in short city breaks and coastal destinations.

Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. The three-day holiday follows a month of daily fasting and is one of the busiest travel periods in the country, driven by the deeply rooted tradition of families traveling across provinces to visit elders and reunite with relatives in their hometowns.

This year, the holiday coincides with a mid-term school break, further boosting domestic travel demand despite its relatively short duration.

Officials say more than 45,000 traffic officers and nearly 11,000 patrol teams will be on duty between March 13 and 23 to ensure safe travel.

Helicopters and drones will monitor traffic across all the country’s 81 provinces, while heavy vehicle restrictions have been imposed on key routes to ease congestion, particularly toward major cities like Istanbul.

Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi emphasized that traffic controls will prioritize safety rather than punitive enforcement, noting that authorities will not deploy hidden radar traps.

Meanwhile, the tourism sector expects limited but steady activity.

Turkish Hoteliers Association President Müberra Eresin said demand is likely to focus on short, two-to-three-day city and cultural tours, as well as coastal destinations benefiting from milder spring weather.

She noted that places like Antalya could see relatively stronger occupancy due to favorable climate conditions.

However, the sector anticipates a quieter holiday compared to previous years, citing ongoing regional conflicts and a sharp decline in visitors from Gulf countries, the Middle East and Iran.

Eresin added that credit card limit restrictions and broader geopolitical uncertainties are also affecting travel decisions, with many tourists postponing plans to the summer season or the longer Eid al-Adha holiday.

Authorities and industry representatives also warned against a rise in fraudulent booking websites.

Travelers are advised to use trusted agencies or verify official hotel websites before making payments, as scammers increasingly mimic legitimate platforms with unusually low prices.

Beyond travel, the holiday is also driving a surge in traditional food consumption.

Demand for baklava, a staple Eid dessert, has tripled in major cities like Istanbul, with prices for premium pistachio varieties reaching up to 2,000 Turkish Liras ($45) per kilogram.

Industry representatives estimate that around 5,000 tons of baklava will be consumed during the holiday period.

With increased mobility, festive shopping and family visits underway, authorities continue to urge caution on the roads, stressing that safety measures are in place to ensure a smooth and secure holiday for millions across the country.