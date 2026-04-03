Mideast conflict disrupts Turkish e-exporters, firms seek new markets

Mideast conflict disrupts Turkish e-exporters, firms seek new markets

Şevval Aydoğan-ISTANBUL
Mideast conflict disrupts Turkish e-exporters, firms seek new markets

Turkish e-export companies, which generate around 12 percent of their total sales from Gulf countries, are facing serious challenges due to the ongoing war in Iran and wider regional instability.

 

The Trade Ministry data shows that by the end of February, the Gulf region had become one of Türkiye’s most significant e-commerce export destinations, thanks to its high-income consumers and strong demand for luxury and fast-moving goods.

 

The Gulf’s logistical advantages made it a premium growth market for Turkish brands, with Dubai, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia leading the way. According to official figures, Saudi Arabia accounted for 39 percent of Türkiye’s e-export sales in the region, followed by Iraq with 23.6 percent. Together with the UAE, these three countries represented nearly 85 percent of Türkiye’s total e-commerce exports to the Gulf.

 

However, the outbreak of war has disrupted trade flows, forcing Turkish e-exporters to rethink their strategies. Cenk Çiğdemli, a member of TOBB’s E-commerce Assembly, explained that companies had previously concentrated their campaigns on Gulf markets but are now shifting focus. “Our firms are cautious about the Gulf and are accelerating their search for alternative markets,” he said, noting that Europe is emerging as the primary target.

 

Çiğdemli added that North Africa, Turkic republics and especially Eastern Europe are now on the agenda, with investments and marketing budgets being redirected to these regions.

Mideast, conflict,

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