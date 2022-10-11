MHP leader calls on CHP to support constitutional amendment for headscarf

ANKARA

The headscarf problem is over in Türkiye and the period of grievances has ended, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli said on Oct. 11 and called on the main opposition party leader to support the ruling party’s planned constitutional amendment proposal on the issue.

“If Kılıçdaroğlu is sincere, please support the constitutional amendment proposal on the agenda,” he said addressing the MHP parliamentary group meeting.

Bahçeli said the law proposal of the CHP, which aimed to bring freedom of dressing, including the use of the headscarf, was “insincere” and there was no need for a new legal regulation.

The CHP played a role for the annulment of an earlier law the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) proposed in 2008, Bahçeli reminded.

“411 deputies voted in favor of freedom of belief and expression. However, the CHP had this law annulled. Therefore, Kılıçdaroğlu’s call is dishonesty, scattering, injury and nonsense from head to toe,” he said.

“MHP is fully committed to the constitutional amendment, which it considers as a benevolent initiative to completely remove the headscarf issue from the agenda, and stands behind its word, as it did in 2008,” Bahçeli stated.

Criticizing Kılıçdaroğlu’s visit to the United States, Bahçeli suggested that the main opposition party leader made the visit for the purpose of “getting permission for the presidential candidacy.”

In 2008, the ruling AKP supported by the opposition MHP, passed changes to the constitution regarding the principle of equality and the right to education. The proposal did not specifically mention the headscarf, but the parliament’s intention was to end its ban in universities. But the Constitutional Court cancelled the constitutional amendment.