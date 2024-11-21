MHP announces resignations of three MPs

The Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) has announced that three deputies have resigned amid an internal investigation.

 

An X post shared by deputy leader Semih Yalçın on Nov. 20 confirmed the resignations of Hasan Basri Sönmez, İsmail Akgül and Mustafa Demir.

 

He cited an “ongoing investigation” as the reason, without disclosing further details.

 

Akgül also affirmed his resignation in a statement on X. “We are at the disposal of our leader, our party and our organizations until our last breath. We will not take a single step back from our leader,” he wrote.

 

Demir echoed similar sentiments in his own post, expressing support for MHP leadership.

 

The resignations reduce the MHP's seats in parliament to 47.

 

Despite securing over 10 percent of the vote in last year’s parliamentary elections, the party saw its support plummet to below 5 percent in this year’s local polls.

 

It won in eight provinces but suffered notable defeats in metropolitan cities Manisa and Mersin, where the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) prevailed.

