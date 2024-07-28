Metin Feyzioğlu appointed new ambassador to Prague

Metin Feyzioğlu appointed new ambassador to Prague

ANKARA
Metin Feyzioğlu has been appointed as Türkiye's new ambassador to Prague, diplomatic sources confirmed on July 27.

Feyzioğlu, who was previously serving as ambassador to the northern part of Nicosia, the capital of the divided island of Cyprus, will be replaced by Deputy Foreign Minister Yasin Ekrem Serim.

Serim has been the deputy minister since 2022. Born in 1986, he was a consultant at the now-closed European Union Ministry between 2010 and 2012.

Serim then served as chief advisor and private secretary to then-Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu from 2016 to 2020.

Feyzioğlu, born in 1969, served as the head of the Turkish Bar Association from 2013 to 2021 and was a main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) member from 2012 until his resignation in 2019.

He was appointed as ambassador to Turkish Cyprus by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in October 2022.

The future assignment of the current ambassador to Prague, Egemen Bağış, remains uncertain.

