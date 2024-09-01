Meteorological balloons key to accurate weather forecasting

Meteorological balloons play a crucial role in weather forecasting in Türkiye, where they are released into the atmosphere at nine different locations across the country with domestically produced devices.

Globally, nearly a thousand such points exist where these balloons are launched.

These balloons are essential tools for meteorologists, helping to gather data from the atmosphere to predict weather conditions more accurately.

Launched twice daily at 2:30 a.m. and 02.30 p.m. local time, the balloons rise up to 35 kilometers in the sky within 90 minutes of release. As they ascend, they collect data on temperature, humidity, pressure, wind speed and direction from various atmospheric layers.

The data is then transmitted back to ground stations via a disposable device attached to the bottom of the balloon. Upon reaching a certain altitude, the balloon bursts due to pressure and the device makes a soft landing using a mini parachute. The data collected can be instantly accessed and analyzed by meteorologists.

Ibrahim Temizgül, a meteorologist at the Turkish State Meteorological Service, explained that the balloons are part of an observation system used for what is termed “high-level observations.”

He further mentioned that they fill the balloon to which the device is attached with hydrogen or helium gas and release it into the atmosphere.

He emphasized that measuring meteorological parameters in the higher levels of the atmospere are crucial to making accurate weather forecasts.

“The devices are produced by different countries. With our technological breakthrough in recent years, domestic devices are also produced in this field. As the bureau, we use a domestic high-level observation device,” Temizgül said.

He noted that Türkiye has increasingly used domestically produced devices for these observations, reflecting the country’s technological advancements.

The bureau also emphasized the safety measures in place, explaining while the balloons typically burst and fall to the ground harmlessly, sometimes they land roofs and gardens, causing concern among citizens.

“They find the device and ask, 'Shall we bring this to you? Will you use it again?' Our citizens can communicate with us.” Temizgül said.

“To prevent alarm, we’ve added emblems and inscriptions on our devices, asking citizens to return them rather than be frightened,” Temizgül added. He also mentioned that the devices are destroyed after being returned by the public to ensure they are not reused.