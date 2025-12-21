Trump to be presented with new plans to attack Iran: Report

JERUSALEM
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to present President Donald Trump with a package of military options for dealing with Iran during their meeting Dec. 29 in the U.S. state of Florida, Israel’s public broadcaster KAN reported Saturday.

The broadcaster, citing informed sources who spoke to NBC News, said Netanyahu will present Trump with updated intelligence information on developments of Iran’s ballistic missile program, with an increasing Israeli focus on the file compared to the nuclear program, amid the growing Iranian threat and Tehran’s efforts to rebuild its missile and air defense capabilities.

The sources added that “Tel Aviv claims Iran is accelerating the rehabilitation of production facilities damaged in previous attacks, while simultaneously working to restore its air defense systems.”

“The scenarios under discussion range from an Israeli unilateral strike, to obtaining limited U.S. backing, to carrying out a joint military operation — up to a direct U.S. move against targets inside Iran,” according to the report.

Tel Aviv estimates that “Iran’s renewed production of ballistic missiles could increase to 3,000 per month if left unchecked,” it added.

In the same context, the broadcaster said the meeting is also expected to address Iran’s nuclear program, particularly the rehabilitation of enrichment facilities, as well as issues related to funding and arming Tehran-aligned groups in the region.

The report cited former U.S. officials warning that any disagreements or setbacks in implementing the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip could affect Trump’s willingness to provide full support for any new military action against Iran.

Israel launched a surprise attack on Tehran on June 13, targeting military, nuclear and civilian sites as well as senior military commanders and nuclear scientists.

Tehran launched retaliatory missile and drone strikes, while the U.S. bombed three Iranian nuclear sites. The 12-day conflict came to a halt under a U.S.-sponsored ceasefire that took effect June 24.

