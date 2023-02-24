Met Opera’s new season dominated by new works

Met Opera’s new season dominated by new works

NEW YORK
Met Opera’s new season dominated by new works

The prestigious Metropolitan Opera will escalate its turn towards newer productions in its coming season, including with a staging of “X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X.” 

It’s part of the 143-year-old New York institution’s push to diversify its audiences that traditionally have skewed elderly and white.

As it continues climbing back following the havoc the early pandemic wrought on live performance, the Met was forced to take out $23 million from its endowment, according to a report by The New York Times, and cut its total number of performances by 10 percent.

But despite the challenges the company has found resounding success recently with a number of operas by living composers, including “The Hours” and “Fire Shut Up In My Bones.”    

Both of those productions will return in 2023-24.The season kicks off in September with “Dead Man Walking,” a crime drama based on the book of the same name that also inspired an Academy Award-nominated film. 

And the Met’s staging of “X,” which opens there on Nov. 3, will see Robert O’Hara, the Tony-nominated director of the acclaimed “Slave Play,” debut at the opera house as he oversees the production.

As it expands its repertoire it’s still giving plenty of space to its classics, including Bizet’s “Carmen” and Verdi’s “La Forza del Destino.”

met opera, contemporary, malcom x,

ARTS & LIFE Homo sapiens in Europe used bow and arrow earlier

Homo sapiens in Europe used bow and arrow earlier
LATEST NEWS

  1. Homo sapiens in Europe used bow and arrow earlier

    Homo sapiens in Europe used bow and arrow earlier

  2. Met Opera’s new season dominated by new works

    Met Opera’s new season dominated by new works

  3. Victoria & Albert Museum acquires Bowie’s archive

    Victoria & Albert Museum acquires Bowie’s archive

  4. ‘Imperfect’ models in Italy redefine beauty

    ‘Imperfect’ models in Italy redefine beauty

  5. Bosnian furniture sector spurs economic growth

    Bosnian furniture sector spurs economic growth
Recommended
Homo sapiens in Europe used bow and arrow earlier

Homo sapiens in Europe used bow and arrow earlier
Hockney immersive takes plunge into artist’s creative process

Hockney immersive takes plunge into artist’s creative process
Quake damage on cultural heritage under control

Quake damage on cultural heritage under control
‘Imperfect’ models in Italy redefine beauty

‘Imperfect’ models in Italy redefine beauty
Victoria & Albert Museum acquires Bowie’s archive

Victoria & Albert Museum acquires Bowie’s archive
More restaurants trying subscription programs

More restaurants trying subscription programs
WORLD Violence flares around Gaza after deadly Israeli raid in West Bank

Violence flares around Gaza after deadly Israeli raid in West Bank

Israel and Palestinian militants traded air strikes and rocket fire in and around Gaza Thursday, a day after the deadliest Israeli army raid in the occupied West Bank in nearly 20 years.

ECONOMY Bosnian furniture sector spurs economic growth

Bosnian furniture sector spurs economic growth

The screech of chainsaws echoes through a Bosnian forest edged by snowy peaks, where lumber is to be crafted into high-end furniture to adorn European or South Korean homes.

SPORTS Trabzonspor fans display choreography for quake victims

Trabzonspor fans display choreography for quake victims

Trabzonspor fans displayed a choreography to commemorate earthquake victims before a match between Trabzonspor and Basel in a UEFA Conference League.