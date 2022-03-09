Met Opera to stage March 14 benefit for Ukraine relief

  • March 09 2022 07:00:00

Met Opera to stage March 14 benefit for Ukraine relief

NEW YORK
Met Opera to stage March 14 benefit for Ukraine relief

The Metropolitan Opera will stage a benefit concert on March 14 for Ukraine relief efforts that will be broadcast on radio worldwide.

Music director Yannick Nezet-Seguin will lead a program that will feature Ukrainian bass-baritone Vladyslav Buialskyi and the Met chorus in Ukraine’s national anthem and “A Prayer for the Ukraine,” a choral work by a Ukrainian composer Valentin Silvestrov.

The 70-minute program also will include Samuel Barber’s Adagio for Strings, “Va, pensiero” from Verdi’s Nabucco,” soprano Lise Davidsen in Richard Strauss’ Vier letzte Lieder (Four Last Songs) and the finale of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony with Davidsen, mezzo-soprano Jamie Barton, tenor Piotr Beczala, and bass-baritone Ryan Speedo Green.

“I hope this special concert will demonstrate our unwavering support for the suffering people of Ukraine,” Nezet-Seguin said on March 7.

Tickets are $50. The concert will be broadcast by the European Broadcasting Union, Sirius XM and streamed on the Met’s website.

WORLD UN chief warns pandemic not over, decries vaccine inequality

UN chief warns pandemic not over, decries vaccine inequality
MOST POPULAR

  1. Blizzard to hit Istanbul on weekend

    Blizzard to hit Istanbul on weekend

  2. Turkish town being relocated for 7th time in its history

    Turkish town being relocated for 7th time in its history

  3. Stork visits old fisherman friend for 11th year running

    Stork visits old fisherman friend for 11th year running

  4. Erdoğan vows to continue high-level diplomacy to stop Ukraine war

    Erdoğan vows to continue high-level diplomacy to stop Ukraine war

  5. Weekly incidence rates rise in Istanbul, Ankara

    Weekly incidence rates rise in Istanbul, Ankara
Recommended
After a year away, Oscar nominees celebrate together

After a year away, Oscar nominees celebrate together
Royal Opera House drops Bolshoi conductor Pavel Sorokin

Royal Opera House drops Bolshoi conductor Pavel Sorokin
Iraq’s National Museum reopens after three-year closure

Iraq’s National Museum reopens after three-year closure
Solemn Paris Fashion Week closed

Solemn Paris Fashion Week closed
Two museums exchange collections in Istanbul, İzmir

Two museums exchange collections in Istanbul, İzmir
Newest ‘Batman’ soars to huge opening in theaters

Newest ‘Batman’ soars to huge opening in theaters
WORLD UN chief warns pandemic not over, decries vaccine inequality

UN chief warns pandemic not over, decries vaccine inequality

After two years the Covid-19 pandemic is not yet over and could be prolonged further due to "scandalously unequal" vaccine distribution, the UN secretary-general warned on March 9. 
ECONOMY German industrial output up but conflict darkens outlook

German industrial output up but conflict darkens outlook

German industrial production rose again in January, official figures showed yesterday, but the positive picture was likely to be upended by the impact of the war in Ukraine.
SPORTS 10-man Fenerbahçe holds Trabzonspor to draw

10-man Fenerbahçe holds Trabzonspor to draw

Turkish Süper Lig leader Trabzonspor was held to a 1-1 draw by 10-man Fenerbahçe on March 6, leaving behind a tough away game as the season’s end fast approaches.