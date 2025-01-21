Messages pour in after Bolu tragedy

BOLU

Many countries and ministers have expressed their condolences following the tragic hotel fire in Kartalkaya that killed at least 66 people.

Azerbaijan conveyed its condolences to Türkiye over the catastrophic hotel fire in Bolu province.

"We are deeply saddened by the news of deaths and injuries in a hotel fire at the Kartalkaya ski resort in Bolu province of brotherly Türkiye," Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry posted on X.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed sadness over the incident. "I extend my heartfelt condolences to my dear brother President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish nation, especially, the bereaved families who lost their loved ones in this accident & pray for the swift recovery of the injured," he said on X.

European Commissioner for Equality Hadja Lahbib, who is currently on a three-day visit to Türkiye, expressed solidarity following the fire at a Kartalkaya ski resort hotel.

In a statement shared via her social media account, Lahbib affirmed the European Union Civil Protection Mechanism's readiness to assist.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan extended his condolences to the bereaved families.

Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş reported the situation is being closely monitored with the assistance of psychosocial support teams.

Main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel announced the cancellation of his scheduled group speech in parliament yesterday, opting instead to travel to Bolu.

"Our hearts burned with sorrow following the fire that erupted at dawn in Kartalkaya. Families across Türkiye are mourning this devastating loss," Özel declared.

"Today may not be the day to delve into the intricacies of the heated political agenda, but it is also not a day to overlook or remain silent about the injustices, grievances and oppression inflicted upon our society."

In his now-canceled parliamentary address, Özel had intended to unveil a strategic roadmap in response to the recent investigation against Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu and the arrest of Beşiktaş Mayor Rıza Akpolat.

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chairman Devlet Bahçeli also extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the Kartalkaya tragedy.