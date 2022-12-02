Meghan faced death threats as a royal

Meghan faced death threats as a royal

LONDON
Meghan faced death threats as a royal

The UK’s most senior police officer of color has said the duchess of Sussex faced “disgusting” threats to her life during her time in the royal family.

Neil Basu said that as head of counter-terrorism, he had to deal with credible threats from far-right extremists against Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry.

His comments, in an interview with Channel 4 News broadcast late on Nov. 30, appear to reinforce Harry’s claims about security fears. Meghan, a mixed-race former television actor, married the younger son of King Charles III in 2018, but they quit royal life in 2020 and moved to the United States.

Basu, 54, who is stepping down after 30 years with London’s Metropolitan Police, was asked if there were genuine threats to Meghan’s life.

“Absolutely,” he replied, calling the threats “disgusting and very real. We had teams investigating it. People have been prosecuted for those threats.”

Harry, 38, took the U.K. government to court to force a review of a decision to pull his state-funded protection when he was back in the country from the United States.

At the beginning of their relationship, Harry took the rare step of publicly criticizing the tone of some media coverage of Meghan. He condemned the “racial undertones of comment pieces and the outright sexism and racism of social media trolls and web article comments.”

The couple also accused the royal family itself of racism, in a 2021 television interview with Oprah Winfrey.

 

death threat,

ARTS & LIFE Soft Machine to perform in Istanbul

Soft Machine to perform in Istanbul
MOST POPULAR

  1. Rare ‘Don Quixote’ editions sold in UK go up for auction

    Rare ‘Don Quixote’ editions sold in UK go up for auction

  2. Fake diplomas sold for 100,000 Liras

    Fake diplomas sold for 100,000 Liras

  3. Turkish-US defense chiefs discuss Türkiye’s planned op to Syria

    Turkish-US defense chiefs discuss Türkiye’s planned op to Syria

  4. Turkish ‘nurse kickboxer’ becomes European champion

    Turkish ‘nurse kickboxer’ becomes European champion

  5. Court sees corner pole as ‘fatal weapon’

    Court sees corner pole as ‘fatal weapon’
Recommended
Egyptians call on British Museum to return Rosetta Stone

Egyptians call on British Museum to return Rosetta Stone
Soft Machine to perform in Istanbul

Soft Machine to perform in Istanbul
UK show lifts the lid on COVID vaccine race

UK show lifts the lid on COVID vaccine race
‘Squid Game’ actor indicted over indecent assault charges

‘Squid Game’ actor indicted over indecent assault charges
‘The Phantom of the Opera’ extends its long Broadway goodbye

‘The Phantom of the Opera’ extends its long Broadway goodbye
Rare ‘Don Quixote’ editions sold in UK go up for auction

Rare ‘Don Quixote’ editions sold in UK go up for auction
WORLD ISIL leader killed by Free Syrian Army in Daraa: US

ISIL leader killed by Free Syrian Army in Daraa: US

The U.S. has announced that the Free Syrian Army has killed the leader of ISIL, Abu Hasan al-Hashimi al-Qurashi, while ISIL confirmed the news, announcing a replacement to head up its remaining sleeper cells.
ECONOMY Minister rejects claims 30,000 software developers left Türkiye

Minister rejects claims 30,000 software developers left Türkiye

Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank has refuted the claims that 30,000 software developers have left Türkiye.
SPORTS Court sees corner pole as ‘fatal weapon’

Court sees corner pole as ‘fatal weapon’

The court has arrested the assailant involved in the tragic incident of the Nov. 27 İzmir derby for injuring a goalkeeper over the charge of “homicidal attempt,” considering the corner pole used by the assailant a “fatal weapon.”