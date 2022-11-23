Mayor orders not to sweep ‘enchanting’ autumn leaves

TOKAT
Sweeping autumn leaves has been forbidden in the northern province of Tokat to preserve the natural landscape of the city.

According to İhlas News Agency, Eyüp Eroğlu, the mayor of the city, ordered the municipality workers not to sweep the parks “illuminated with the enchanting autumn colors.”

The order, which will be in force until the end of November, has pleased the inhabitants.

“The leaves are beautiful on the ground as they are on the trees,” Dursun Ali Harpulu, a retired officer, said.

Following the spread of the news of the order, citizens flocked to the parks to take photos and selfies.

