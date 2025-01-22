‘Maxistra: Tales of Fortune’ by Alev İnan on shelves

ISTANBUL

Novelist, short story writer and poet Alev İnan unveiled her sixth fantasy novel, “Maxistra: Tales of Fortune,” an immersive tale that blends her unique mythology with reflections on the modern world. The book, published in English, is a dark, thought-provoking fantasy that delves into contemporary social, political, moral, and environmental issues through a gripping narrative.

Set across past and present timelines, the novel poses a powerful question: “What would happen if the powerful monopolized the concept of ‘Luck’? Could a war be won against innate Luck?”

The novel examines human desensitization, environmental degradation, disconnection from nature, and the evolution of a dystopian system where politicians and elites justify racism, genocide and ecological destruction. With this premise, İnan weaves a story of survival, challenging the reader to consider how humanity could endure when even luck — the final refuge of the powerless — is stripped away.

At its heart, “Maxistra: Tales of Fortune” is a hardcore dark fantasy that begins with the discovery of an ancient manuscript. This document reveals a curse tied to the ancient world, setting the stage for a harrowing journey:

“It all started with the discovery of an ancient manuscript… The manuscript talked about a curse. Who could have guessed that a legend was, in fact, a precursor to an apocalyptic future? Now the four tribes of the Ancient World must confront one another and their past feuds as the curse manifests in the stars. The sins of the past come to haunt them all.”

In ‘Maxistra,’ İnan offers readers a meticulously crafted world that spans monumental legends and intricate modern details. The brilliance of the novel lies in how ancient myths interweave with the contemporary setting — manifesting in clubs, high-rises and pivotal plot elements. As ancient magic resurfaces, the story builds into a thrilling quest. The narrative follows four tribes — once divided by genocide and forced adaptation to modernity — as they seek to reconcile with their shared past to prevent their extinction.

What begins as a search for a destructive amulet transforms into a kaleidoscopic journey through spacetime. ‘Maxistra’ explores collective and personal trauma, posing existential threats as tangible as a grieving cosmic mother whose tears could obliterate the world. Through this intense odyssey, İnan crafts a tale of redemption and survival, urging readers to reflect on the choices that shape their world.