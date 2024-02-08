Marmara Sea has seismic gap: Expert

Marmara Sea has seismic gap: Expert

ISTANBUL
Marmara Sea has seismic gap: Expert

The seismic gap extending to 130 kilometers in the Marmara Sea constitutes one of the main causes of the expected major earthquake, experts warned at a meeting held on the anniversary of the deadly Feb. 6 earthquakes that shook 11 southern provinces.

In the evaluation meeting held at Boğaziçi University Kandilli Observatory and Earthquake Research Institute, developments were explained and information about the expected Istanbul earthquake was presented.

"We observe around 50 earthquakes per day in the region. These earthquakes will continue for a while. We have 48 earthquakes between 5 and 5.9 magnitudes and three aftershocks between 6 and 6.9 magnitudes,” said Prof. Dr. Haluk Özener, the institute's director.

“It is clear that we will experience an earthquake above 7 magnitude in the Marmara Sea. According to some academics, this earthquake can happen very soon or not take place for another 50 years. But we know that there will be an earthquake here,” he said.

'Aftershocks to continue’

A seminar was organized by Atatürk University on the anniversary of the Kahramanmaraş-centered earthquakes. Associate Professor Dr. Çağlar Özer reported that the Feb. 6 earthquakes last year were the second-largest after the 7.9-magnitude Erzincan earthquake in 1939.

“After the earthquakes, 50,000 earthquakes occurred only around Kahramanmaraş over the last year. Especially when we observe the last 120 years of earthquake activity in the region, there were only 400 earthquakes larger than 4 magnitude in and around Kahramanmaraş. It has been a year now and the shocks are still continuing in the region. It will continue for a while,” he said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Hamas open to more ceasefire talks: Palestinian official

Hamas 'open' to more ceasefire talks: Palestinian official
LATEST NEWS

  1. Hamas 'open' to more ceasefire talks: Palestinian official

    Hamas 'open' to more ceasefire talks: Palestinian official

  2. Türkiye 'expects no hurdles' in F-16 approval despite objection

    Türkiye 'expects no hurdles' in F-16 approval despite objection

  3. Top court’s rulings binding for everyone: Top judge

    Top court’s rulings binding for everyone: Top judge

  4. Germany's Scholz urges EU, US to do more on Ukraine aid

    Germany's Scholz urges EU, US to do more on Ukraine aid

  5. TikTok sues EU over content law levy

    TikTok sues EU over content law levy
Recommended
One die after avalanches, landslides hit country’s northeast

One die after avalanches, landslides hit country’s northeast
Turquoise gem Lake Gökpınar closes for divers

Turquoise gem Lake Gökpınar closes for divers
Families seek help in hunt for missing in Feb 6 quakes

Families seek help in hunt for missing in Feb 6 quakes
Quake-stricken provinces rally for recovery

Quake-stricken provinces rally for recovery
Police shoot dead two assailants outside Istanbul court

Police shoot dead two assailants outside Istanbul court
Time has stopped: Grieving father relives quake

'Time has stopped': Grieving father relives quake
WORLD Hamas open to more ceasefire talks: Palestinian official

Hamas 'open' to more ceasefire talks: Palestinian official

Hamas still wants to discuss a ceasefire in its war with Israel, a Palestinian official close to the militant group told AFP Thursday, despite a rejection of its initial offer.
ECONOMY TikTok sues EU over content law levy

TikTok sues EU over content law levy

TikTok said on Thursday it is challenging an EU fee to enforce a content moderation law, a day after Facebook owner Meta announced a similar move.
SPORTS Federation decides on foreign observers for referees, publication of VAR recordings

Federation decides on foreign observers for referees, publication of VAR recordings

The Turkish Football Federation has introduced a series of new regulations, including foreign observers for referees and the disclosure of VAR recordings, to end the violence and controversy in football witnessed in recent months.
﻿